SHANGRI-LA-LA: A COMEDY MUSICAL ABOUT SIEGFRIED & ROY to Play Midtown International Theatre Festival

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Shangri-La-La: A Comedy Musical About Siegfried & Roy, a fast-moving new musical comedy inspired by the rise of legendary Las Vegas entertainers Siegfried & Roy, will be presented at the Midtown International Theatre Festival on Saturday, July 25, 2026 at 8:00 PM and Sunday, July 26, 2026 at 2:00 PM at the American Theatre of Actors, 314 West 54th Street, New York, NY 10019.

Part showbiz fairy tale, part immigrant success story, part Vegas fever dream, and part comedy revenge musical, Shangri-La-La turns rhinestones, celebrity power, magic, ambition, “hometown justice,” and tiger-sized trouble into one outrageous theatrical ride.

Written by Mike Meier and Peter Giambalvo, with music and lyrics by Mike Meier, Shangri-La-La follows two ambitious young immigrants who come to America, reinvent themselves in Las Vegas, charm the world, build a rhinestone kingdom at The Mirage, and discover that even white tigers have limits.

Audiences can expect original songs, Vegas glamour, impossible dreams, outrageous costumes, magic, friendship, immigrant reinvention, Bugsy Siegel, Steve Wynn, and just enough tiger danger to keep everyone alert.

The New York performances are part of a larger 2026 festival run for the musical, which also includes the Harrisburg Fringe Festival, the Rogue Theater Festival's digital edition, and the Philadelphia Fringe Festival.

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