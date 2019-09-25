Nathan Carter to Perform at Origin's 1st Irish Festival

To the delight of Irish ex-pats across New York, the top Irish performer Nathan Carter brings his action-packed live show to the Cutting Room, 44 East 32nd Street, for a special one-night-only engagement as part of the 12th Origin 1st Irish Theatre Festival, on Saturday January 11 at 7:30pm. "Celtic Country," with special guest and Celtic Woman star Chloë Agnew, is a unique blend of Celtic, country and pop. The subject of a PBS special in 2018, "Celtic Country" has been filling arenas across Ireland, the UK and Europe, and is now blazing a trail to worldwide success.



Tickets for "Celtic Country" go on sale on Tuesday October 1 at 10am. A limited number of $100 VIP tickets (includes pre-show meet and greet and premium seating) will be available. All other seats are $50. There is a $20 per person food and drink minimum at the Cutting Room, which features supper club seating and creative food and cocktails. For tickets as of October 1 visit www.origintheatre.org. Select New York music media, and journalists accredited to Origin 1st Irish 2020 will also be invited.



A household name across Ireland, the highly acclaimed singer/songwriter is now Ireland's #1 live act. Weaving folk and pop genres spanning the Atlantic (American country has been immensely popular in Ireland for generations, while Celtic folk has been gaining in popularity here), Carter's fusion of Celtic and country is unique and electrifying.



Born in Liverpool to Irish parents, Carter was first mentored by the Northern Irish songwriter John Farry, who helped him develop his signature sextet sound (Sinatra of course favored a six-piece combo as back-up). Since his break-out in 2012 with Dylan's "Wagon Wheel," which ruled the Irish charts for 77 weeks and earned Carter a Gold Disc, Carter has achieved huge chart success with five albums, two singles and two music DVD's all reaching #1 on the Irish music charts. His "Beautiful Life" album went 4-times platinum in Ireland. Winner of the RTÉ Irish Country Music Awards (Best Live Act and All-Time Favorite Country Song), Carter, who has sparked a jive-dance Renaissance in Ireland and the UK, was featured on a television special, Celtic Country, on PBS in 2018. PBS Trailer https://www.pbs.org/video/nathan-carter-celtic-country-ivnm9q/



The fleet-footed singer, piano, guitar and accordion player is matched on multiple songs in the show by the international sensation Chloë Agnew, the singer/songwriter who was an original cast member of "Celtic Woman." With Celtic Woman, and as a soloist subsequently, Agnew has performed to over 3 million fans worldwide, and has collaborated with the international stars Chris de Burgh; Selim Kagee; Italian tenor Alessandro Rinella and Glee! star Damian McGinty. A Best Female Vocalist winner at the Irish Music Awards, she is a frequent headliner of the Atlanta Pops Orchestra.



Origin Theatre Company (now in its 17th season) produces the New York premieres of impactful contemporary voices from Europe, and produces the annual Origin 1st Irish Theatre Festival in January. The world's only theatre festival dedicated to showcasing the work of contemporary Irish writers, Origin 1st Irish is New York's only all-Irish performing arts festival.



Nathan Carter stars in "Celtic Country," with special guest Chloë Agnew, in a high-energy stage show fusing Celtic, country and pop, backed by a 6-piece band. One-night-only at the Cutting Room, 44 East 32nd Street, Saturday January 11, 2020 at 7:30pm... Introduced by the Origin 1st Irish Theatre Festival 2020 in his New York concert debut. Tickets, which are $50 and $100 go on sale Tue Oct 1 and are available exclusively at www.origintheatre.org





