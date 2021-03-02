Musical Podcast WHAT WILL SHE DO NEXT? Releases New Episodes

New York-based musical theatre writing team Bird & Mirabella have announced two new episodes of their free, family-friendly musical podcast "What Will She Do Next?," celebrating key moments in the lives of history's greatest women.

In collaboration with #GivingTuesday, "What Will She Do Next?," is pleased to introduce a new series of monthly episodes called #GivingTuesdaySpark: Ladies Who Lead! Each month, the podcast will highlight the incredible journey of one young woman who is currently creating positive change in her community. The inaugural episode, featuring co-creators Gabrielle Mirabella and Ernie Bird, follows the journey of #GivingTuesdaySpark leader Khloe Thompson, an international philanthropist on a mission to end homelessness. For more information on her initiative, Khloe Kares, visit www.khloekares.com. For additional information on the #GivingTuesdaySpark program and how you can become a youth leader in your own community, visit givingtuesdayspark.org.

Also streaming, co-creator Gabrielle Mirabella (National tours: Mamma Mia!, Elf The Musical) stars as Bertha Benz, the first person in history to drive an automobile over a long distance. Co-creator Ernie Bird guest stars in this tale of how science, progress and technology allow one woman the adventure of a lifetime.

"What Will She Do Next?" podcasts can be streamed free of charge at whatwillshedo.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio or anywhere you get your podcasts. Donations, which go directly to the performers, are accepted at whatwillshedo.com/donate. To help keep the show running, become a Sustaining Member by visiting patreon.com/whatwillshedonextpodcast. The podcast is also seeking corporate sponsors.

Past podcasts, featuring a talented line-up of Broadway, film and TV stars, are available for free streaming: