Musical Podcast WHAT WILL SHE DO NEXT? Releases New Episodes
Featuring a new monthly podcast in collaboration with #GivingTuesday.
New York-based musical theatre writing team Bird & Mirabella have announced two new episodes of their free, family-friendly musical podcast "What Will She Do Next?," celebrating key moments in the lives of history's greatest women.
In collaboration with #GivingTuesday, "What Will She Do Next?," is pleased to introduce a new series of monthly episodes called #GivingTuesdaySpark: Ladies Who Lead! Each month, the podcast will highlight the incredible journey of one young woman who is currently creating positive change in her community. The inaugural episode, featuring co-creators Gabrielle Mirabella and Ernie Bird, follows the journey of #GivingTuesdaySpark leader Khloe Thompson, an international philanthropist on a mission to end homelessness. For more information on her initiative, Khloe Kares, visit www.khloekares.com. For additional information on the #GivingTuesdaySpark program and how you can become a youth leader in your own community, visit givingtuesdayspark.org.
Also streaming, co-creator Gabrielle Mirabella (National tours: Mamma Mia!, Elf The Musical) stars as Bertha Benz, the first person in history to drive an automobile over a long distance. Co-creator Ernie Bird guest stars in this tale of how science, progress and technology allow one woman the adventure of a lifetime.
"What Will She Do Next?" podcasts can be streamed free of charge at whatwillshedo.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio or anywhere you get your podcasts. Donations, which go directly to the performers, are accepted at whatwillshedo.com/donate. To help keep the show running, become a Sustaining Member by visiting patreon.com/whatwillshedonextpodcast. The podcast is also seeking corporate sponsors.
Past podcasts, featuring a talented line-up of Broadway, film and TV stars, are available for free streaming:
- Episode #1 - Gabrielle Reid (Broadway: Beautiful, Hairspray) as American engineer and physician Dr. Mae Jemison, the first black woman to travel into space.
- Episode #2 - Gabrielle Mirabella (National tours: Mamma Mia!, Elf The Musical) as American socialite and philanthropist The "Unsinkable" Margaret "Molly" Brown.
- Episode #3 -Cassandra Murphy (Frozen Live at the Hyperion) as Maria Tallchief, America's first prima ballerina. Special guest stars Marina Vinogradova and Ernie Bird.
- Episode #4 -Kara Lindsay (Broadway: Newsies, Wicked, Beautiful) as American journalist, businesswoman and inventor Nellie Bly. Special guest star Matt Lucas (Co-Host The Great British Bake Off).
- Episode #5 - Niki Badua (National tour: Mamma Mia!; Miss Saigon, Titanic at Serenbe Playhouse) as teenage warrior leader Xun Guan. Special guest star Austin Ku (Soft Power at The Public Theater).
- Episode #6 - Georgia Kate Haege (National tour: Mamma Mia!) as Mary Shelley, English novelist and author of "Frankenstein." Special guest stars T.J Newton (National tour: Spamilton), Sarah Smith and Jacob Hoffman.
- Episode #7 - Gabrielle Mirabella (National tours: Mamma Mia!, Elf The Musical) narrates the story of Victoria Woodhull, an American leader of the women's suffrage movement who ran for President of the U.S. in the 1872 election.
- Episode #8 - Yasmeen Sulieman (Broadway: Beautiful) as Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman elected to the U.S. Congress. Special guest stars Jonathon Timpanelli (National tour: School of Rock), Gabrielle Reid (Broadway: Beautiful, Hairspray) and C.E. Smith (Broadway: Leap of Faith, The Full Monty).
- Episode #9 - Gabrielle Mirabella (National tours: Mamma Mia!, Elf The Musical) as Captain Annie G. Fox of the Army Nurse Corps, the first woman to receive the Purple Heart for heroism at Pearl Harbor.
- Episode #10 - Indian American performer, dancer and writer Vaibu Mohan as Padma Bandopadhyay, the first woman Air Marshal in the Indian Air Force. Recording artist and Emmy-nominated TV personality Annette Philip guest stars.