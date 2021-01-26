Moxie Arts NY Announces Virtual Season: The Moxie Commission

Moxie Arts NY has announced its reimagined fourth season: The Moxie Commission. The Moxie Commission is a new program built to create and launch new plays written by and about women+ which are specifically crafted for virtual performance.

Moxie has commissioned three playwrights for the inaugural year of this program. Each writer will create three approximately thirty minute-long scripts conceived for digital performance. Moxie will present three evenings of fully produced performances of these works on March 26th, May 28th, and July 30th, 2021, each featuring one play from each writer. These pieces will be directed and produced by the Commission's cohort of series directors and line producers.

The Commission members include playwrights Uma Paranjpe, Marissa Joyce Stamps, and Jessica Wu; directors Kathleen Capdesuñer, Shannon Davis, Margaret Lee, and Leigh Rondon-Davis; and line producers Narissa Agustin, Sally Burgos, and Leah Vicencio. K. Hernandez Friend (Kayla Friend) and Madelyn Paquette executive produce, joined by Sarah Connolly as assistant producer and production coordinator.

"2020 was such a difficult year for our industry; it has been an exciting challenge to develop a purposeful season for 2021 in this pandemic-vacuum that is not only safe and health-conscious for everyone involved, but also accessible to the public in ways that we had not imagined possible in previous seasons," says Moxie Arts NY founder and artistic producer, K. Hernandez Friend. "Diving into the pseudo-digital realm has also opened up a wonderful wealth of creative possibilities for our collaborators, and we are excited to tackle these brand new pieces alongside them."

Moxie Arts NY is a women+ run theatre company founded in 2017 dedicated to engaging audiences with stories of women+ with grit and endurance. In Moxie's third season, 90% of performers, 100% of creative team members, and 100% of playwrights were women+. The company's work has been seen at IRT Theater, The Center at West Park, Access Theater, The American Theatre of Actors, Dixon Place, and more.

For more information, visit www.moxiearts.org