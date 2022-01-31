Montreal's Scapegoat Carnivale Theatre Presents GOD'S EYEBROWS At NYC Indie Theatre Film Festival

Montreal's Scapegoat Carnivale Theatre in association with New Ohio Theatre's New York City Independent Theatre Film Festival presents God's Eyebrows, a contemporary, digital retelling of King Saul and the Witch of Endor starring writer, performer and educator Alexander Nemser. Lena Rudnick directs.

The digital short film will be screened in-person as part of the Festival on Saturday, February 12, 2022 from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at the New Ohio Theatre, 154 Christopher Street in New York City, and streamed on-demand online Feb 14-20, 2022.

Poet/performer Alexander Nemser is King Saul in God's Eyebrows, a contemporary retelling of King Saul and the Witch of Endor. Picture Larry David as a Trumpian King Lear, monologuing in his personal prison of filth as he witnesses the effects of his own brutal policies. Making sorcery illegal then relying on it to save him from his rival, soon-to-be king David, a pleading King Saul visits an illegal healer to raise the dead prophet Samuel on the eve of his own unraveling.

Quote from playwright/performer Alexander Nemser

"Former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld famously described how in the intelligence service there are 'known knowns, known unknowns, and unknown unknowns.' While I was working on 'God's Eyebrows,' I heard a meditation teacher give a talk where she pointed out that Rumsfeld left out the 'unknown knowns' -- what we know deep down (maybe unconsciously), but can't really bring ourselves to accept. That got me thinking and became the secret root of the whole piece: what if as individuals, and as a society, we had effectively exiled the one knowledge we truly needed? How were we compelling others to hold it for us? What would it look like to come to it on our knees and begin reintegration?"

"I jumped at the chance to work with Alexander Nemser and Scapegoat Carnivale, especially on a piece that was so hilarious," said Director Lena Rudnick. "I love how King Saul is characterized with so much plaintiveness. Coming out of the Trump-era, we've been mired in super-sized villains, and it felt refreshing to look at this dreadful king as a schlocky guy who got himself in over his head and is now forced out of his comfort zone to search for spiritual answers. It's a peculiar kind of fantasy atonement but also reminds us of the fallibility of humanness."

With dramaturgy by Co-Artistic Director Joseph Shragge, God's Eyebrows is part of Montreal's Scapegoat Carnivale's Soliciting Prophecy initiative.

Tickets are $12 and can be purchased by visiting this link: NYCITFF2022.