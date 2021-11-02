Mexican Actress Gilda Mercado Presents A Bilingual Piece At United Solo Festival

Actress and theater maker Gilda Mercado presents "Ella y yo" at United Solo.

"Ella y yo" is a bilingual performance that combines text, imagery, music and movement to encapsulate the struggle to find oneself. The short play follows a woman's journey to healing and acceptance, as she learns to embrace all the parts that make her a complex human being. This solo work is an exploration of questions and thoughts that every human but particularly women - can identify with.

"Ella y yo" was made to be entertaining, visually captivating, accessible and most importantly, raw and honest. Writing, directing, editing and performing this piece was a challenging, fulfilling and at times, scary process. I can proudly say I've created a piece of depth and vulnerability.

The performance piece was originally commissioned by Rattlestick Playwrights Theatre and the NY Theatre Salon for the 2021 Global Forms Theatre Festival. A multi-medium festival showcasing over 100 theater artists from 34 different countries. This fall, the digital theatre project was selected to be part of United Solo Screen, a revolutionary new platform for artists to stream their performances to audiences around the world. Tickets are available by visiting https://screen.unitedsolo.org/programs/ella-y-yo

Gilda Mercado is a Mexican actress, performer, creator, and theater maker. For the past six years, she has lived in, worked in, and travelled around the world, including Mexico City, New York City, Glasgow and London.

Her passion for classical theater inspired her move to the United Kingdom, where she graduated from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland's MA Acting program. Prior to this, Gilda lived in NYC for three years, where she worked and studied as an actress. She graduated from the Two-Year Conservatory Program at the Stella Adler Studio of Acting.

Some of her recent credits include:

As You Like It and Tis Pity She's a Whore at Shakespeare's Globe/RCS

Ella y Yo performed at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater Global Forms Theater Festival

The Comedy Of Errors at Manchester Fringe Festival/ The Blind Cupid Shakespeare Company

Moonlight and Mardi Gras written and directed by Martha Horstman-Evans, performed at The Duke for the New York New Works Festival

Basement, a play directed by Joan Kane and written by Robert Rosenbaum

To Be or Not to Be, a Shakespearean Experience devised under the direction of Luis Salgado in collaboration with Ian Hersey from The Public Theater and Leon Ingulsrud, from S.I.T.I. Company.

For further information, please visit www.gildamercado.me