Matt Butler's RECKLESS SON to Play UNDER St. Marks in June

FRIGID New York will present a limited engagement of Matt Butler's Reckless Son on Thursday, June 1 at 7pm at UNDER St. Marks (94 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009) to celebrate the release of his debut self-titled album on June 2nd. Tickets ($20) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately 70 minutes, with no intermission.

Reckless Son, a solo show from singer songwriter Matt Butler, was inspired by his experience performing inside places like Ohio's Chillicothe Correctional Institution, Utah's Gunnison Prison, and New York's Rikers Island. It's a collection of music, monologues, personal history, and lessons learned from those behind bars. Filled with Americana songs influenced by Woody Guthrie, Townes Van Zandt, and other troubadours, Reckless Son is more than a show. It's a calling.

"Matt Butler's gritty, powerful voice will carry you to the hard places where the hard choices dwell." Americana Highways

"The moving collection of music and monologues beautifully illustrates the idea that while we cannot know pleasure without knowing pain, there is no deeper pleasure than knowing that we belong somewhere in the world." Grateful Web

"It's impressive and electrifying-Butler's harmonious and public healing, that is. He croons about the small towns and swoons over the big city with poignant lyrical content that is sharp, familiar, and soul-stirring." The Aquarian

"It's simple yet electrifying, with just a guitar and a voice that makes us want to listen." Riff

Matt Butler (Writer/Performer), a New York City native, is both a singer songwriter as well as the founder of Art That Serves, an organization dedicated to bringing the arts to incarcerated populations. His new solo show Reckless Son recounts the story of how his concert at the Albany County Jail ignited a passion that set him off on an odyssey like road legends Jack Kerouac and Woody Guthrie. Having performed over 150 concerts in jails and prisons across the country, Reckless Son is comprised of the songs he wrote along the way and the stories of the people who inspired them. Butler has also collaborated with or been a feature performer at events held by The David Lynch Foundation, The Columbia Center For Justice, American Folk Art Museum, National Alliance On Mental Illness (NAMI), The Caron Foundation and he was selected as an inaugural 'Activist In Residence' at the Kripalu Center in the Berkshires. He's been artist in residence at HB Studios in Manhattan and his work has been featured on The Blue Grass Situation, PBS and NPR Morning Edition. www.mattbutlersongs.com

Richard Hoehler (Director) has written and performed four solo shows Off Broadway and on tour - New Jersey/New York, Working Class (OOBR Award Winner), Human Resources, and most recently, I of the Storm at the Gym at Judson. Richard's newest piece, E, was featured at the Cornelia Street Café, Delaware Valley Arts Alliance, and The Commons in Brooklyn and will soon be presented at The Lounge at Hudson View Gardens. Two new plays, Mars and Regular, No Sugar are in development. For ten years Richard has led the Theatre Workshop at Otisville State Prison teaching weekly acting and playwriting classes and mounting theatre productions every year. His play, Fathers and Sons, (formerly produced on Theatre Row) was staged at the prison in July 2019. He has worked extensively with at-risk youth in the South Bronx and Harlem and is an adjunct professor of Theatre at John Jay College for Criminal Justice. In 2020 he founded Acting Out, a professional theatre company for formerly incarcerated men and women. During the pandemic Acting Out presented four online productions, including a revival of Hoehler's Working Class. His new monologue, A Monologue, was recently presented by Some1Speaking online. Hoehler's material has been optioned by Columbia Tri-Star Television and featured at the Midtown International Theatre Festival in Manhattan and Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland. Hoehler's theatre work is included in Lincoln Center's Billy Rose Collection and published in Smith & Kraus Best Monologues and Stage Scenes series. He is also the author of the award-winning short story Four Roses and his fiction and poetry have appeared in various periodicals, reviews, and newspapers. His newest theatre piece, Showdown, fourteen original scenes based on classic contemporary plays, was produced at the Lynch Theatre at John Jay in the Fall of 2022. www.richardhoehler.com

FRIGID New York's mission is to provide both emerging and established artists the opportunity to create and produce original work of varied content, form, and style, and to amplify their diverse voices. We do this by presenting an array of monthly programming, mainstage productions, an artist residency, and eight annual theater festivals that create an environment of collaboration, resourcefulness, and innovation. Founded in 1998, the aim was and is to form a structure, allowing multiple artists to focus on creating and staging new work and providing affordable rental space to scores of independent artists. Now in our third decade we have produced a massive quantity of stimulating downtown theater. www.frigid.nyc