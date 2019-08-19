Martin Moran Returns to The Barrow Group with ALL THE RAGE

The Barrow Group presents a revival of Martin Moran's All The Rage, winner of the 2013 Lucille Lortel Award for "Outstanding Solo Show." With the same powerful blend of humor and pathos that audiences experienced in Moran's The Tricky Part, the OBIE-winning playwright and performer embarks on a quest to understand how people can be compassionate one minute and then cruel the next. Directed by Seth Barrish (Mike Birbiglia's The New One), this limited engagement runs September 13-October 5 at The Barrow Group (312 West 36th St) with an opening set for September 16.



For most of his adult life, Moran wondered about anger. He should have more rage about the crime he experienced as a boy, shouldn't he? Everyone thinks so. Haunted by this question, Moran sets out on a quest that leads him around the globe-working as a translator for an African asylum-seeker, who was subjected to torture; encountering his stepmother in Colorado; getting lost in South Africa; and uncovering truths at the Cradle of Humankind. With equal parts honesty and entertainment, All The Rage attempts to solve an ancient human riddle: How is it that one moment we might reach out in compassion and the next... kill?

"When I reflect on my life or look at the chaos of present-day America, I see anger as an emotion we all experience," says Moran. "Sometimes it's overwhelming, but what creating All The Rage has taught me and hopefully others, is that destruction is a choice. And so is compassion."

The creative team for All The Rage includes Mark Wendland (scenic design), Russell Champa (lighting design), Leon Rothenberg (sound design), and Allison Raynes (production stage manager).

Eighteen performances of All The Rage will take place September 13 - October 5 at The Barrow Group, 312 West 36th Street in Manhattan. Critics are welcome as of September 13 for an opening on Monday, September 16. Tickets, priced at $35-$60 ($20-$25 students), can be purchased by visiting barrowgroup.org or by calling 866-811-4111.

