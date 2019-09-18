Lisa Huberman Is Serving Up Jewish Food Memories, One Story At A Time

In "Jewish in Queens: Foods that Feel Like Home," playwright and storyteller Lisa Huberman brings together a diverse group of voices to the Free Synagogue of Flushing for an immersive, interactive, and delicious evening to share and reflect on the foods that have shaped them as Jews in Queens. This program is made possible by a New Works Grant from Queens Council on the Arts.

Food has always been central to the Jewish experience. Whether it's challah on Shabbat, Israeli hummus, or lox and bagels at the local deli, food is a key way Jews over the centuries have forged their relationships and strengthened their communities in difficult times. Food is the way we commemorate our most joyous celebrations, and also our deepest communal traumas.

Storytellers include Lisa Huberman (Playwright and Storyteller, Mission to (dit)Mars), Michael Croland (Author, Oy Oy Oy Gevalt: Jews in Punk), Laura Antoniou (Author, The Marketplace series), and Souks Soukhaseum (Director of Community Affairs, Free Synagogue of Flushing), with directorial support from Ilana Becker (The Civilians' Lobby Project, WP Theater 2018-2020 Producers Lab).

The event takes place at The Free Synagogue of Flushing (enter at

41-60 Kissena Blvd) and is FREE. Come to laugh, listen, and sample an array of dishes that challenge and enrich our image of what "Jewish food" can look like. RSVP on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jewish-in-queens-foods-that-feel-like-home-tickets-69181665223 .

Lisa Huberman (creator) is a playwright, storyteller and educator based in Astoria, Queens. Her work has been presented at venues throughout New York City including Dixon Place, La MaMa Experiemental Theatre Club, Access Theater, Elephant Run District, New Light Theatre Project, The One-Minute Play Festival, The Brick Theatre, so-fi festival, and Project Y. She is an artist-in-residence with the Queens-based theatre group Mission to (dit)Mars and was named semi-finalist for the O'Neill National Playwrights Conference. She has served on the board of The Wandering Jews of Astoria and created Jewish ritual spaces for Malkhut and FED.

Ilana Becker (director) is a producer and director specializing in new play and musical development, investigative and verbatim work, community-driven projects, and arts education. She is a member of The WP Theater Producers Lab, The Civilians' R&D Group, Lincoln Center Theater Directors Lab, DirectorsLabChicago, Fresh Ground Pepper's PlayGroup, a Playwrights Horizons Robert Moss Directing Fellow, and an Emerging Leader of NY Arts Fellow. Ilana returns to New York after a year as Associate Artistic Director and Interim Artistic Director of Company of Fools/Sun Valley Center for the Arts. She is the creator and director of Argument Sessions, a series of immersive theatrical events weaving SCOTUS transcripts with collaboratively developed original material. www.ilanabecker.com





