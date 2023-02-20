Latiné Musical Theatre Lab's Table Reading Series Returns This Month

The Latiné Musical Theatre Lab's Table Reading Series is back for its second year! This free program presents closed readings of musicals and musicals in development written by Latiné writers.

Last year, in its inaugural season, Latiné Musical Theatre Lab showcased readings for 11 new musicals. This year that number will increase to 20, thanks in part to the generous support of funders including The Miranda Family Fund and institutional partners, Amas Musical Theatre and Teatro Latea. In addition to showcasing these new works, all shows selected for the series will receive dramaturgical support and feedback from a professional dramaturg.

"By providing a free space for writers to test and refine the current draft of their show, the Lab continues in its commitment to elevating the work of Latiné writers and providing resources to eliminate the gap in opportunity in the theatre industry for Latin creatives," said Latiné Musical Theatre Lab's Founder and Executive Director, Ryan Morales Green. "We're elated and incredibly grateful for the support we have for our Table Reading Series from The Miranda Family Fund."

Developed by Lin-Manuel Miranda and his family Luis A. Miranda, Jr., Dr. Luz Towns-Miranda, Luz Miranda-Crespo, Miguel Towns, their spouses, Vanessa Nadal and Luis Crespo, The Miranda Family Fund has created and supported institutions with a focus on elevating emerging artists from communities that are historically underrepresented in Upper Manhattan, communities throughout NYC, across the country, and in Puerto Rico. They champion community activism, viewing philanthropy as a three-pronged approach through giving, fundraising, and advocacy efforts.

We are also equally as grateful for the support from our institutional partners, Amas Musical Theatre and Teatro Latea for generously providing venues for the presentation of our 2023 Table Reading Series. Submissions for the Lab's 2023 Table Reading Series will begin being accepted on Monday, February 20, 2023. For a look back at the Table Reading Series's inaugural season and to stay up-to-date and in the know on this year's series, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2226041®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftinyurl.com%2Fyphjbjnb?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.