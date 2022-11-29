Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LEAVES Comes to NY Theater Festival This Week

Performances are on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 @ 4pm, Friday, December 2, 2022 @ 6:30pm and Sunday, December 4 @ 1pm.

Nov. 29, 2022  

Playwright Victor Vauban Jr. brings his award-winning play "LEAVES" to Teatro LATEA on Manhattan's Lower East Side as part of the New York Theater Festival on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 @ 4pm, Friday, December 2, 2022 @ 6:30pm and Sunday, December 4 @ 1pm.

Vauban Jr, a Brazilian-born resident of the Bronx, NY, received the Best Play award in the 2019 Strawberry One Act Festival for his domestic drama which introduces the audience to the Walker siblings - Muriel and her two sisters - who aspired to become the new musical sensation just like, "The Supremes" - and how life intervened. Also directed by Vauban, the cast includes Dierdra McDowell, Ben Rowe, Patricia Fields, Riyadh Rollins, Soyini Crenshaw and Natalie Djondo The 45-minute play which left audiences "stunned" and "moved" will be presented as the first half of a 90-minute presentation.

Tickets start at $25.00 online, $30 at the door.: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2211904®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Finnovationtickets.com%2Fproduct%2Fleaves%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. Teatro Latea which is located in the Clemente Soto Velez Cultural Center at 107 Suffolk Street can be reached by taking the "J" "M"or "F" train to Delancey / Essex Street. For more information, go to: https://newyorktheaterfestival.com/leaves/or call (212) 529-1948




