Kristy Cates, Aigner Mizzelle, and More Will Lead Industry Readings Of RIVERSIDE DRIVE

Taylor A. Blackman's new play Riverside Drive, directed by recent Barbara Whitman award recipient NJ Agwuna (Clyde's on Broadway), Riverside Drive will receive Industry Readings on May 3rd, 2022 at 11AM & 2PM. The presentation is produced by an all black producing team, comprised of Jordan Dobson (Broadway: Hadestown, West Side Story), Briana Brooks (1st National Tour of Once On This Island), Denielle Marie Gray (Patti LaBelle, Josh Groban), and Savannah L. Jackson (Milwaukee Rep),

Set in modern day, the story follows the Sheridan Family. To the untrained eye, the perfect, elite family of New York. But behind closed doors, it's always a question of who will kill who first. When the family reaches their boiling point with one another, Lawrence Davis, the modern day "Mary Poppins", shows up to bring the house to order. But when Lawrence's "methods" become a bit unconventional, old and new secrets begin to bubble to the surface. This New York premiere dissects the egregious lifestyle of the one percent, and the fantasized exploration of what it actually means to exist freely black amongst white people- by any means necessary.

The cast is led by Kristy Cates (Broadway: Wicked), Aigner Mizzelle (Broadway: Chicken & Biscuits), Pascal Arquimedes (Broadway: Clyde's), Gabrielle Browdy (Regional: Bonnie & Clyde), Connor Russell (TV: "The Marvelous Ms.Maisel." Broadway National Tour: The Book Of Mormon), and Aaron Ramey (Broadway: The Visit), with set design by Andrew Bellomo and stage manager Brant Sennett, with support and collaboration from the Hi-ARTS organization.

Seating is limited. To reserve a spot, please email riversidedr.nyc@gmail.com

For more updates and info on the show, please visit RiversideDriveNYC.com