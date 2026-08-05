Kelli O'Hara to Receive Lifetime Achievement Honor at York Theatre Gala

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​The York Theatre's 34th Annual Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala will take place on Monday, November 16, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. at The Edison Ballroom. Tickets start at $1,000 and are available now.

This year's Gala will honor nine-time Tony Award nominee and Tony winner Kelli O'Hara with the Oscar Hammerstein Award for Lifetime Achievement in Musical Theater, and Theater Historian and Drama Desk co-president Charles Wright with The York Theatre Founders' Award, named after The York founder Janet Hayes Walker for individuals who have made a significant impact on the sustainability of the arts.

Since its inception in 1988, the Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala has been a highlight of the New York theater season, celebrating legendary figures in musical theater and supporting The York Theatre's mission of developing new musicals and preserving notable works from the past. Past honorees have included Harold Prince, Stephen Sondheim, Angela Lansbury, Patti LuPone, and André De Shields.

Gala tickets include pre-show cocktails, a seated dinner, and a star-studded evening of entertainment. Gala Committee: Jim Kierstead and Riki Kane Larimer serve as co-chairs, joined by Ted Chapin, Doug Cohen, Jamie deRoy, Laurence Holzman, Jessica McRoberts, Joan Mischo, Charlotte Rosenblatt, Joan Ross Sorkin, and Claudia Zahn.

KELLI O'HARA

KELLI O'HARA has been nominated for nine Tony Awards, winning for The King and I. She is also an Emmy, SAG, Olivier, and 2-time Grammy-nominated artist who made history as the first to crossover from Broadway to Opera with her Metropolitan Opera Debut in 2015. Her solo concerts take her across the world. Selected film/TV credits include: The Beauty, Sheriff Country, The Gilded Age, The Accidental Wolf, and Martin Scorsese's The Key to Reserva. Most recently, she earned Tony, Drama League, and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations for her performance in the Broadway revival of Fallen Angels. Up next, she will return in Season 4 of The Gilded Age and Season 2 of Sheriff's Country

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