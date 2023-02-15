Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

KATY AND JENNIFER VS. THE FLASHER ON NEW YEAR'S Comes to Theater For the New City

Performances run March 16 to April 2.

Feb. 15, 2023  
With the heat broken in their East Village two-bedroom apartment on New Year's Eve, plans for the evening are on hold for Katy and Jennifer. In desperation, the two recent college graduates try to get to Jennifer's grandmother's place. But when they open the door to leave, they are confronted by a creepy flasher whom they have inadvertently buzzed into the building. Thus is the situation of "Katy and Jennifer vs. The Flasher on New Year's," the newest play by Matt Morillo (author of "Angry Young Women in Low Rise Jeans with High Class Issues").

Theater for the New City, which has been Morillo's creative home since 2007, will present the world premiere of the play March 16 to April 2. Director is Phoebe Leonard Dettmann.

The play is set on the first New Years Eve after 9/11, when Generation X had their whole lives ahead of them but every moment was colored by the shock of the attacks. At this unique time, Katy and Jennifer are savoring their breakthrough into young adulthood and independence. They had both intended to ring in the new year with their boyfriends, celebrating with erotic raptures. But earlier in the evening, Jennifer's boyfriend had turned her off by immature and inappropriate behavior. So as the ball was dropping, he'd gotten the boot. Katy's casual partner, Bobby, has accidentally anesthetized himself with a generous helping of the meds he takes to stave off his PTSD from the attacks. He is zonked out in her bedroom. Slamming the front door to shut out the flasher, Katy and Jennifer look to this now-somnolent example of manliness for protection, with hilarious consequences.

Emily Lappi plays Katy, Bree Ogaldez plays Jennifer and William Burns plays Bobby, Katy's boyfriend. Set design is by Mark Marcante.



