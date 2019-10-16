Just Announced! Star Kitchen Guest-Filled Late-Night During DISCO BISCUITS NYC Run

Just announced! Star Kitchen, the most recent side project from Marc Brownstein, has announced a late-night show at New York City's Sony Hall during The Disco Biscuits' New Years Eve run.



The band, which also features Danny Mayer (Alan Evans Trio, Eric Krasno Band), Marlon Lewis (Lauryn Hill, John Legend), and Rob Marscher (Matisyahu, Addison Groove Project), will bring their unique brand of funk and improvisation to Sony Hall on Sunday, December 29th. The show will take place on place on the Biscuits' day off in between the second and third nights of their four-night run, while also conveniently falling on night two of Phish's new years run, which takes place just a few blocks South at Madison Square Garden.

Star Kitchen has been making a name for themselves over the past two years. Following appearances at Electric Forest, High Sierra, Jam Cruise, and The Peach Music Festival, to name a few, the band has been touring hard behind the project, winning fans over at each stop with fun covers, deep improv, and undeniable collaborative energy between all four players.

Star Kitchen tends to bring special guests along for the ride when they play, and this show will definitely feature some ace musicians to help add to the mix. The horn section from Trey Anastasio Band-Jennifer Hartswick, Natalie Cressman, and James Casey-will be on hand to add some brass and vocals. In addition, decorated guitarist Eric Krasno will add some six-string firepower to this already stacked performance.



There are surely a few other surprises in store, as you never know who's going to show up at a Star Kitchen show!



Tickets to Star Kitchen at Sony Hall are on-sale now via Ticketmaster. Use the Presale Code "STAR" to grab yours! RSVP via the Facebook Event Page for updates.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You