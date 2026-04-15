Julia Genoveva Will Present New Drama LOVE SLIPS THROUGH OUR FINGERS in NYC

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Genoveva Productions and Up Beat Performances, Ltd. will present the world premiere of LOVE SLIPS THROUGH OUR FINGERS, a new play written by and starring Julia Genoveva, this May at The Producers Club.

The play follows Elaine, a woman navigating substance abuse and its impact on her life, as a stay in rehab leads to a reunion with her daughter, Vivian. With the support of her childhood friend Ricardo, Elaine must confront her past and consider whether she is ready to change.

Directed by Gustavo Ferrari, the production will feature a cast including Susan Gilman, Gustavo Ferrari, Kevin Leonard, and Julia Genoveva.

Genoveva, who founded Genoveva Productions in 2009, developed the company as a space for artists to create new work. Born in Ecuador and raised in the Bronx, she transitioned from studying at the Fashion Institute of Technology to pursuing a career in acting and writing.

Performances will take place at the Royal Theater at The Producers Club, located at 358 West 44th Street. The schedule includes an opening night performance on Friday, May 8 at 7:00 p.m., followed by performances on Saturday, May 9 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, May 10 at 4:00 p.m. Tickets are $20 and are available online.