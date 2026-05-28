FIREFLIES & FAULT LINES to Play Next Step Theatre Festival
Brian S. Brijbag's new play, directed by Noa Brenner, will perform at The Producers Club Grand Theater.
Fireflies & Fault Lines, a new play written by Brian S. Brijbag, Esq. and directed by Noa Brenner, will be presented as part of the Next Step Theatre Festival with two performances: Friday, June 12, 2026 at 5:30 p.m. and Saturday, June 13, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. at The Producers Club - Grand Theater, 358 West 44th Street, New York, NY.
Set inside a summer festival where fireflies flicker in sync with human truth, Fireflies & Fault Lines follows two exes unexpectedly thrown back together alongside their new partners, only to discover that the night may have a mind of its own. As paths loop, memories resurface, and sparks reignite, what begins as a chance encounter becomes an unforgettable journey through love, timing, and the things we never quite finish.
Blending razor-smart dialogue, live music, and inventive staging, Fireflies & Fault Lines delivers the kind of intimate, electric theater New York audiences crave: funny, fast, and deeply human. It is a date-night play with an edge, a breakup story with a pulse, and a theatrical experience that lingers long after the lights fade.
The play invites audiences into a glowing world where wit meets vulnerability, romance refuses to stay neatly in the past, and even the smallest spark can reveal a fault line beneath the surface.
Fireflies & Fault Lines
Written by: Brian S. Brijbag, Esq.
Directed by: Noa Brenner
Festival: Next Step Theatre Festival
Performances: Friday, June 12, 2026 at 5:30 p.m.; Saturday, June 13, 2026 at 5:00 p.m.
Venue: The Producers Club - Grand Theater, 358 West 44th Street, New York, NY
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