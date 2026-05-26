A VOTE OF HER OWN to Make NYC Debut at Next Step Theatrical Festival

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A Vote of Her Own, a powerful new original musical chronicling the final battle to ratify the 19th Amendment, has been officially selected for the prestigious Next Step Theatrical Festival.

The highly anticipated production will make its New York City debut with two exclusive performances on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at The Producers Club (358 West 44th Street, NYC).

In the sweltering summer of 1920, Nashville, Tennessee, became the center of an American political storm. As the final state needed for ratification, Tennessee held the deciding vote on women's suffrage. A Vote of Her Own vividly brings this high-stakes historical moment to life, capturing the fierce battle between determined pro- and anti-suffrage forces.

Based strictly on historical diaries, speeches, newspaper accounts, and memoirs from the era, the musical follows women from all walks of life as they fight with grit, courage, and humor to overcome deep-seated corruption, racial tensions, and societal resistance.

“The Next Step Theatre Festival is showcasing incredible new original works for both the general public and industry professionals,” said Candace Corrigan, the show's playwright and co-songwriter. “We submitted our performance video and script, and the next day they offered us two performances on June 10th. We are absolutely thrilled to be bringing this story to New York on the eve of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.”

Before arriving on the New York stage, a filmed debut performance of the musical captured global attention, racking up an astonishing 15 international independent film festival awards and honors—including top prizes in Paris, Cannes, Berlin, and Hollywood (full list below).

The theatrical production seamlessly blends authentic 1920s period songs with soaring, emotionally charged original music by the collaborative songwriting team of Candace Corrigan and Janne Henshaw, with lush orchestration provided by The Middle Tennessee Sinfonietta.

“These songs illuminate the passions, power struggles, and intense debates that surrounded this landmark expansion of American democracy,” notes co-composer Janne Henshaw. “The ratification ultimately passed by the narrowest of margins and forever changed the fabric of our society.”

Performance Details & Ticketing

A Vote of Her Own will run for one day only, offering a rare opportunity for New York theatergoers and industry insiders to catch this burgeoning historical hit.

Date: Wednesday, June 10, 2026

Showtimes: 2:00 PM and 8:00 PM

Venue: The Producers Club, 358 West 44th Street, New York, NY

Admission: $25 (plus credit card fees)

Seating: Limited open seating

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