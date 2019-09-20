Jose Rivera Premieres Powerful Stage-Work





"In heaven you can taste the wind and hear the imperfect love song of Delilah & Venezio."

Multi-award-winning Playwrights for A Cause writer and celebrated member of the Planet Connections community, José Rivera, (Obie winner, “Marisol” and “References to Salvador Dali Make Me Hot”), premieres a new play with a powerful message spiced with magical realism. In "Lovesong (Imperfect)" Death has been declared illegal by the U.S. government, trees grow lights instead of leaves and ghosts love the living. There, two foolhardy lovers search look for a love that lasts forever in this fantastical comedy about imperfect relationships.

Lovesong (Imperfect) runs February 8 – 22 at the Theater at the 14th Street Y, 344 E 14th Street, New York City, with previews on Sat, 2/8 @ 7:30 p.m.; Sun, 2/9 @ 5 p.m.; Mon, 2/10 @ 7:30 p.m.; Tues, 2/11 @ 7:30 p.m.; opening Sat, 2/15 @ 7:30 p.m.; and running Sun, 2/16 @ 5 p.m.; Mon, 2/17 @ 7:30 p.m.; Tues, 2/18 @ 7:30 p.m.; closing on Sat, 2/22 @ 7:30 p.m.

"Lovesong (Imperfect)" exemplifies the message of the mission of the Theater at the 14th Street Y, which is to focus on social awareness and change through big picture narrative. Inspired by works that welcome artists of all backgrounds, The Theater places artists as the heart of our community and seek to create an inclusive cultural experience for all.

"Lovesong (Imperfect)" premiered in staged-reading format at Planet Connections Theatre Festivity. "This is a very significant piece," says playwright Jose Rivera, "I'm thrilled to see its growth and thankful to Glory [Kadigan] and Planet Connections for the support," he concluded.

"Lovesong (Imperfect)" is co-presented by The Theater at The 14th Street Y.

Opening around the same time at The Theater at The 14th Street Y is DARK PLANET: Not Your Mother's Valentine's Day, presented by Planet Connections Theatre Festivity, running Thursday and Fridays, February 6-21 featuring the works of Monica Bauer, Jake Brasch, Erik Champney, Gabrielle Fox, Glory Kadigan, Drew Larimore, Quincy Long, Desi Moreno-Penson, Jan Rosenberg, and Lenny Schwartz. This is an unbridled, nefarious evening of playlets and decadent dark comedies.

Jose Rivera (Playwright and Director) Is a recipient of Obie Awards for Marisol and References to Salvador Dali Make Me Hot both produced by The Public Theatre, NY. Other plays include Cloud Tectonics (Playwright's Horizons), Boleros for the Disenchanted (Yale Rep), Sueno (MCC), Sonnets for an Old Century (Barrow Group), School of the Americas (Public Theatre), Massacre(Sing to Your Children) (Rattlestick), Brain people ( ACT, San Francisco), Adoration of the Old Woman (INTAR), The House of Ramon Iglesia (EST), Another Word for Beauty (Goodman Theatre), The Maids (INTAR), The Kiss of the Spiderwoman (Menier Chocolate Factory, London), Each Day Dies with Sleep (Berkeley Rep), and The Fall of A Sparrow (Planet Connections Playwrights for a Cause). His screenplay "The Motorcycle Diaries", was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar, a BAFTA and a Writers Guild Award in 2005. "On the Road" premiered at The 2012 Cannes Film Festival. "Trade" was the first film to premiere at The United Nations. For television he co-created and produced "Eerie, Indiana" NBC and was a consultant and writer on "Penny Dreadful: City of Angels" (Showtime) 2019. He will be the head writer for the Netflix series based on One Hundred Years of Solitude and is at work on a feature film "Landfill Harmonic."

This production is produced in association with Planet Connections Theatre Festivity

Planet Connections Staff: Glory Kadigan (Producing Artistic Director Planet Connections); Kim Marie Jones (Assistant Artistic Director Planet Connections); Jenna R. Lazar (Managing Director Planet Connections); Ariel Francoeur (Assistant Managing Director Planet Connections); Jay Michaels (Press Representative)

The Theater at the 14th Street Y focuses on social awareness and change through big picture narrative. Inspired by works that welcome artists of all backgrounds, we place artists at the heart of our community and seek to create an inclusive and open cultural experience for all.

The 14th Street Y is a vibrant community center grounded in the belief that contemporary Jewish sensibilities can be a source of inspiration, connection, and learning for the individuals and families we serve throughout downtown Manhattan. The 14th Street Y focuses on health and fitness, education and enrichment programs, and innovative arts and cultural programming. The 14th Street Y is committed to the development of the whole person and bettering people's lives and strengthening individual and family connections by building an inclusive and sustainable community.

The 14th Street Y serves more than 26,000 people annually and is proud to be part of the Educational Alliance, a 501c3 non-profit organization with a 129-year history of serving New Yorker downtown.





