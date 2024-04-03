Jorge Carrión Álvarez Joins The Cast Of AT THE BARRICADES: SCENES AND CONVERSATIONS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Spanish actor Jorge Carrión Álvarez has been announced as the newest cast member of "At the Barricades: Scenes and Conversations", an event where What Will the Neighbors Say? Theatre Company will present a selection of scenes from their current project, "At the Barricades," as part of NYU KJCC's Fridays on the Patio series.

"At the Barricades: Scenes and Conversations," will feature four sections from the piece, performed by professional actors, with a short discussion between each scene. The Neighbors and KJCC are thrilled to partner with the Abraham Lincoln Brigade Archives (ALBA) and the NYU Production Lab for this interdisciplinary event.

"We are thrilled to have Jorge joining the Neighbors for this reading," said playwright and Co-Artistic Director James Clements. "We were impressed by his skill, his commitment and his grace as a performer, and knew we wanted to have him in our cast," added fellow playwright and Co-Artistic Director Sam Hood Adrain.

The three discussions will be on adapting archival research (moderated by KJCC's Chair, Jordana Mendelson), devising techniques (moderated by Dr. Mary Bitel, Arts Professor at NYU Tisch) and creative producing for theater (moderated by Linsey Bostwick, Director of the NYU Production Lab). These discussions will be conducted with the playwrights and Neighbors' Co-Artistic Directors James Clements and Sam Hood Adrain, as well as the project's director, Federica Borlenghi.

Tickets

The event is free and open to the public, and will be presented from 3pm-5pm on Friday April 5th at the King Juan Carlos I of Spain Center at 53 Washington Square S, New York, NY 10012. For more information on the Neighbors, visit www.wwtns.org. For more information on KJCC, visit www.kjcc.org.