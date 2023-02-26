Jefferson Market Library to Host WOMEN PLAYWRIGHTS FROM THE CAFFE CINO in March

On March 16 at 6pm, at the Jefferson Market Library, the archivist and Caffe Cino actress Magie Dominic, will share documentation and stories about the landmark space and will present the first program devoted to the woman playwrights who produced their work at the Caffe.

Caffé Cino, at 31 Cornelia Street, was not originally conceived as a theatrical venue but Joe Cino's caffe, between 1958 and 1968, quickly became a venue for early works from young playwrights including John Guare, Lanford Wilson, Tom Eyen, Sam Shephard, Diane di Prima among many others.

Experimental work that functioned outside of Broadway's commercial interests and legal restrictions was presented there and came to be known as Off-Off Broadway. The Caffe offered a very early and pivotal role for Bernadette Peters.

There have been several presentations about the Caffe Cino over the years but there has never been a presentation devoted to the women writers whose work was produced at the Caffe.

The Caffe Cino was recently listed on The National Register of Historic Places.

For more information, visit: https://www.nypl.org/events/programs/2023/03/16/women-writers-caffe-cino-1959-1968