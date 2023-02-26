Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jefferson Market Library to Host WOMEN PLAYWRIGHTS FROM THE CAFFE CINO in March

Jefferson Market Library to Host WOMEN PLAYWRIGHTS FROM THE CAFFE CINO in March

The event, presented by archivist and Caffe Cino actress Magie Dominic, will take place on March 16th.

Feb. 26, 2023  

On March 16 at 6pm, at the Jefferson Market Library, the archivist and Caffe Cino actress Magie Dominic, will share documentation and stories about the landmark space and will present the first program devoted to the woman playwrights who produced their work at the Caffe.

Caffé Cino, at 31 Cornelia Street, was not originally conceived as a theatrical venue but Joe Cino's caffe, between 1958 and 1968, quickly became a venue for early works from young playwrights including John Guare, Lanford Wilson, Tom Eyen, Sam Shephard, Diane di Prima among many others.

Experimental work that functioned outside of Broadway's commercial interests and legal restrictions was presented there and came to be known as Off-Off Broadway. The Caffe offered a very early and pivotal role for Bernadette Peters.

There have been several presentations about the Caffe Cino over the years but there has never been a presentation devoted to the women writers whose work was produced at the Caffe.

The Caffe Cino was recently listed on The National Register of Historic Places.

For more information, visit: https://www.nypl.org/events/programs/2023/03/16/women-writers-caffe-cino-1959-1968



TAL to Play United Solo Festival in March Photo
TAL to Play United Solo Festival in March
TAL by Tal Levy Cohen will play the United Solo Festival on March 16th at 7pm at The Studio Theatre at Theatre Row. This original solo performance follows the story of a girl-woman-dancer's experiences with the eating disorder bulimia, and the way she healed through learning psychology and expressive arts.
Templar Grace Wright To Play Twins in 2024 Face To Face Films Production Of DUALITY Photo
Templar Grace Wright To Play Twins in 2024 Face To Face Films Production Of DUALITY
Templar Grace Wright, an ensemble member at Face to Face Films, will headline their 2024 production of DUALITY, playing twin sisters Vera and Delilah.
AN ENDLESS SHIFT to Make NYC Debut at United Solo Festival in March Photo
AN ENDLESS SHIFT to Make NYC Debut at United Solo Festival in March
Devised and performed by Jimmy Award Winner Gloria Alcalá (they/them), AN ENDLESS SHIFT pays tribute to everyday heroes — five frontline healthcare professionals confronted with what would become the longest shift of their lives.
Nikki MacCallums THINGS I KNOW NOW at Theatre Row Adds Second Show Due To Popular Demand Photo
Nikki MacCallum's THINGS I KNOW NOW at Theatre Row Adds Second Show Due To Popular Demand
The premiere of 'THINGS I KNOW NOW: Adulting for Idiots' has sold out and a second performance has been added on Sunday, March 12, at 4 PM.

More Hot Stories For You


Nikki MacCallum's THINGS I KNOW NOW at Theatre Row Adds Second Show Due To Popular DemandNikki MacCallum's THINGS I KNOW NOW at Theatre Row Adds Second Show Due To Popular Demand
February 25, 2023

The premiere of 'THINGS I KNOW NOW: Adulting for Idiots' has sold out and a second performance has been added on Sunday, March 12, at 4 PM.
The Why Collective Adds Performance For Bryce McClendon's THE SMALLEST SOUND, IN THE SMALLEST SPACEThe Why Collective Adds Performance For Bryce McClendon's THE SMALLEST SOUND, IN THE SMALLEST SPACE
February 23, 2023

The Why Collective will add a performance of The Smallest Sound, in the Smallest Space by Bryce McClendon on Saturday March 4 at 2pm, after sold out performances on Friday, March 3 at 7pm, Saturday, March 4 at 7pm EDT, and Sunday, March 5 at 3pm EDT at Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre (Artistic Director, Kira Simring).
Liv Kirby To Headline SHADOWS For Face to Face FilmsLiv Kirby To Headline SHADOWS For Face to Face Films
February 23, 2023

Liv Kirby (New Amsterdam), an ensemble member and producer at Face to Face Films, will star in their world premiere drama SHADOWS, written and directed by Anthony M. Laura, set to begin performances in December at the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre / A.R.T. Theaters in NYC.
Actors Studio Drama School To Host MFA Playwrights' Staged Reading SeriesActors Studio Drama School To Host MFA Playwrights' Staged Reading Series
February 22, 2023

The Actors Studio Drama School presents its annual ASDS MFA Playwrights' Staged Reading Series. Two new works will be presented on March 4, 2023 at the ASDS Repertory Theater.
Shakespeare & Company Presents Its First Sensory-friendly PerformanceShakespeare & Company Presents Its First Sensory-friendly Performance
February 22, 2023

Shakespeare & Company will stage its first sensory-friendly performance on Saturday, March 25 at 2 p.m., presenting the Northeast Regional Tour of Shakespeare's production of Romeo and Juliet directed by Kevin G. Coleman at the Tina Packer Playhouse.
share