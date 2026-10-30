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Janya Govani to Present ACT I, SCENE II: SOLDIER at FRIGID New York's Gotham Storytelling Festival

Written and performed by Janya Govani, the show will present at Under St Marks.

By:
Janya Govani to Present ACT I, SCENE II: SOLDIER at FRIGID New York's Gotham Storytelling Festival

Writer and performer Janya Govani will present her original solo show, Act I, Scene II: Soldier, as part of FRIGID New York's 2026 Gotham Storytelling Festival. The production will play two performances at UNDER St. Marks in New York City on November 7 and 8.

Written and performed by Govani, Act I, Scene II: Soldier is an experimental character study centered on Maya, a woman navigating questions of identity, perception, connection and perseverance. Moving between experiences connected to Gujarat, India, and England, the piece explores Maya's relationships with the people and environments that shape her understanding of herself.

The story also examines Maya's connection with Charlie, who calls her "Soldier," as the two navigate their attempts to understand and connect with one another.

Blending verse, symbolism and character-driven storytelling, the production expands a single theatrical scene into a standalone performance. Through Maya's experiences, the work considers themes of yearning, acceptance, self-discovery and the ways individuals respond to the world around them.

Act I, Scene II: Soldier is currently being developed as part of Govani's larger theatrical project, And be Creative with your ways of Persistence. The Gotham Storytelling Festival presentation offers audiences an introduction to the character and the developing work.

Born and raised in Rajkot, Gujarat, India, Govani began her artistic training in Hindustani classical vocals and semi-classical dance before expanding into Garba, contemporary dance and theater. She performed with theater and dance companies in India and Thailand and began acting in full-length theatrical productions as a teenager.

In September 2022, Govani moved to the United States to study acting at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in Los Angeles.

Following her graduation, she wrote, produced, designed and performed Convenience, an experimental multimedia solo show presented at the 2024 Hollywood Fringe Festival. The production explored its central character's relationship with reality and the complexities of the mind.

Govani's recent screen credits include Recollection, in which she portrays an archivist of memories of a dying Tibet, and The Regulars, in which she plays Esme Lawton. Recollection premiered at the 2026 Tasveer Film Festival and has screened at festivals internationally.

Act I, Scene II: Soldier is presented as a curated co-production by FRIGID New York as part of the 2026 Gotham Storytelling Festival.

Performances are scheduled for Saturday, November 7 at 5pm and Sunday, November 8 at 8:30pm at UNDER St. Marks, located at 94 St. Marks Place in New York City.

Both in-person and virtual tickets are available, with prices ranging from $7 to $25.

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