THE JOCUNDA FESTIVAL Presents Virtual Play Reading of 2ND CHANCE, An LGBT One Act Drama

2ND CHANCE will be presented on Thursday evening August 20, 2020 @ 8:00pm est.

2nd Chance a one act LGBT drama by Anthony Fusco and directed by Van Dirk Fisher, will be presented on Thursday evening August 20, 2020 @ 8:00pm est livestreaming via zoom as a virtual play reading. The story is about a young gay couple Corey & Bryan, trying to salvage what's left between them after Corey's attack at the iconic Stonewall Inn. Back in Los Angeles they try to push past their issues and infidelities they decide to move in together to help their relationship become stronger. Bryan reveals a secret to Corey about something that took place the night he was attacked. Corey confesses the truth about his behavior and intentions that put their relationship to the test. They must decide if what's left between them is worth a second chance.

Featuring: Logan Marks as Corey, Davy Raphaely as Bryan, Jaime Pineiro as Trevor, Margo Singaliese as Angela, Michael Striano as Christopher. (Christopher has performed in the Off Broadway comedy, My Big Gay Italian Midlife Crisis)

To learn more about the JOCUNDA FESTIVAL click here. https://rcl.ink/P9I

To submit your play for consideration for the Play Reading Series click here. https://rcl.ink/Slg

To register for their Online Playwriting Classes on Zoom click here. https://rcl.ink/Slw

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You