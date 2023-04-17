Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

JAJA Comes to the Summerfest of the New York Theater Festival This Month

Performances are on Thursday, April 27th, Saturday, April 29th, and Sunday, April 30th.

Apr. 17, 2023  

JAJA Comes to the Summerfest of the New York Theater Festival This Month

JAJA, written and directed by Taiwo Aloba, will play at TEATRO LATEA as part of the Summerfest of the New York Theater Festival 2023 on Thursday, April 27th, Saturday, April 29th, and Sunday, April 30th.

JAJA cast features Elisha Glass, Kennedy Kandi, James Allen Kerr, Kerry Kebrina, Joshua Lupyan, Destiny Betts, Jakai Brown, Alice Ekaette, Jeffrey Polanco, Michelle Kariuki, George Roman, Kingsley Yeboah, Caleb Alexander, and King Downing. From playwright Taiwo Aloba comes a powerful play that explores the life and reign of King Jaja and the true story of the African king who fought off British invaders and inspired a nation.

Jaja of Opobo's efforts to reassert the authority of Opobo over surrounding lands is further complicated by British interference in search of trade and dominion. The historical drama explores the British encroachment of the Opobo kingdom and the ultimate exile of the King of Opobo, Jaja.

The trajectory of Jaja's life cut across the history of slavery, rebellion, resistance, triumph, and ultimately defeat in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria.

Playwright/Director: Taiwo Aloba

Length of Play in Minutes: 85 Mins

TEATRO LATEA
107 Suffolk Street
New York, NY 10002

Auditorium: 45 seats

Performance Dates:
April 27th, 2023 - 6:15 PM
April 29th, 2023 - 2:15 PM
April 30th, 2023 - 6 PM




Newly Founded Black and Women-Led Theatre Organization Set To Debut Work In Progress This Photo
Newly Founded Black and Women-Led Theatre Organization Set To Debut Work In Progress This Month
SOHUMANITY, the newly founded New York City based theatre organization, by Broadway talent, Tanya Birl-Torres, joined by Sasha Hutchings, is scheduled to complete its Critical Breaks Artist in Residency at Hi-Arts with a public share of a work in progress, 'A Play in 3 Movements,' at Hi-Arts/ El Barrio's Artspace in East Harlem on April 21, 2023.
Photos: spit&vigors THE BRUTES to Return To The Players (A Certain Club) For Two Night Photo
Photos: spit&vigor's THE BRUTES to Return To The Players (A Certain Club) For Two Nights Only
spit&vigor will present a special performance of THE BRUTES, written by Casey Wimpee and directed by Sara Fellini. The two performances are on the Eve of April’s Ides on April 19th and 20th at 7PM in the historic dining room at The Players. Check out photos here!
LAST ROOM, A Play Inspired By Anthony Bourdain, To Be Produced in SoHo Loft Next Month Photo
LAST ROOM, A Play Inspired By Anthony Bourdain, To Be Produced in SoHo Loft Next Month
LAST ROOM, a new play inspired by the late chef and television personality Anthony Bourdain, begins an exclusive eight-show run on May 5 in a private studio in New York's SoHo neighborhood.
Badia Farha and Plasma La Rose To Perform At The Iconoclast Theatre Collective Annual Thea Photo
Badia Farha and Plasma La Rose To Perform At The Iconoclast Theatre Collective Annual Theatre Celebration
Iconoclast Theatre Collective (The World to Come; GRINDR The Opera) will be celebrating theatre, community, and new musical development with a party to be held at the Dickens (783 8th Ave) on Tuesday, April 18th, beginning at 7:00pm.

More Hot Stories For You


Newly Founded Black and Women-Led Theatre Organization Set To Debut Work In Progress This MonthNewly Founded Black and Women-Led Theatre Organization Set To Debut Work In Progress This Month
April 16, 2023

SOHUMANITY, the newly founded New York City based theatre organization, by Broadway talent, Tanya Birl-Torres, joined by Sasha Hutchings, is scheduled to complete its Critical Breaks Artist in Residency at Hi-Arts with a public share of a work in progress, 'A Play in 3 Movements,' at Hi-Arts/ El Barrio's Artspace in East Harlem on April 21, 2023.
Photos: spit&vigor's THE BRUTES to Return To The Players (A Certain Club) For Two Nights OnlyPhotos: spit&vigor's THE BRUTES to Return To The Players (A Certain Club) For Two Nights Only
April 16, 2023

spit&vigor will present a special performance of THE BRUTES, written by Casey Wimpee and directed by Sara Fellini. The two performances are on the Eve of April’s Ides on April 19th and 20th at 7PM in the historic dining room at The Players. Check out photos here!
LAST ROOM, A Play Inspired By Anthony Bourdain, To Be Produced in SoHo Loft Next MonthLAST ROOM, A Play Inspired By Anthony Bourdain, To Be Produced in SoHo Loft Next Month
April 16, 2023

LAST ROOM, a new play inspired by the late chef and television personality Anthony Bourdain, begins an exclusive eight-show run on May 5 in a private studio in New York's SoHo neighborhood.
STAGES to Have World Premiere STAGES to Have World Premiere
April 15, 2023

The Chain Theatre in association with Actors Theatre of NYC will present the World Premiere of STAGES, by playwright Kevin Hobaichan, directed by David Zayas Jr. (LAByrinth Theater Company Member, Dexter, This G*D Damn House at The Chain Theatre).
ASHKENAZI SEANCE: A GROUP RITUAL Begins Performances At Union Temple This MonthASHKENAZI SEANCE: A GROUP RITUAL Begins Performances At Union Temple This Month
April 15, 2023

The Neighborhood: An Urban Center for Jewish Life and Brooklyn Jews will present ASHKENAZI SEANCE: A GROUP RITUAL, written by Sarah Sanders (Queer||Art Mentorship Program; BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop), directed by Daniel Krane (Princeton Summer Theater's FALSETTOS), with music by Sofia Geck (PBS's WORK IT OUT WOMBATS), from July 20-23.
share