JAJA Comes to the Summerfest of the New York Theater Festival This Month

JAJA, written and directed by Taiwo Aloba, will play at TEATRO LATEA as part of the Summerfest of the New York Theater Festival 2023 on Thursday, April 27th, Saturday, April 29th, and Sunday, April 30th.

JAJA cast features Elisha Glass, Kennedy Kandi, James Allen Kerr, Kerry Kebrina, Joshua Lupyan, Destiny Betts, Jakai Brown, Alice Ekaette, Jeffrey Polanco, Michelle Kariuki, George Roman, Kingsley Yeboah, Caleb Alexander, and King Downing. From playwright Taiwo Aloba comes a powerful play that explores the life and reign of King Jaja and the true story of the African king who fought off British invaders and inspired a nation.

Jaja of Opobo's efforts to reassert the authority of Opobo over surrounding lands is further complicated by British interference in search of trade and dominion. The historical drama explores the British encroachment of the Opobo kingdom and the ultimate exile of the King of Opobo, Jaja.

The trajectory of Jaja's life cut across the history of slavery, rebellion, resistance, triumph, and ultimately defeat in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria.

Playwright/Director: Taiwo Aloba

Length of Play in Minutes: 85 Mins

TEATRO LATEA

107 Suffolk Street

New York, NY 10002

Auditorium: 45 seats

Performance Dates:

April 27th, 2023 - 6:15 PM

April 29th, 2023 - 2:15 PM

April 30th, 2023 - 6 PM