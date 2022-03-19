Invulnerable Nothings To Present The World Premiere Of ALL THE MOURNFUL VOICES

INVULNERABLE NOTHINGS, a US/UK theatre collective, will present the World Premiere of Matthew Gasda's new play All the Mournful Voices. Opening night is slated for April 15 and coincides with the 157th anniversary of President Lincoln's assassination, a major subject of the work. The site-responsive immersive production runs through April 29 at Forgotten Works in DUMBO. The company's Facilitating Director C.C. Kellogg,directs. The script was previously developed in 2021 by Gasda as part of Invulnerable Nothings''s annual Barn Lab, a generative residency which focuses on new play development.

April 17, 1865. Easter Sunday. The weekend of Lincoln's assassination. Three men reel and rage together in a tavern. A stranger's unexpected arrival sparks suspicion, reflection, and something mysteriously cosmic. All the Mournful Voices is a purgatorial bar play that focuses on the death of Abraham Lincoln and examines inherited cultural legacies of violence and loss.

The production is staged in an intimate, immersive style and features Charlie Munn (The Maids/Intar), George Olesky (Titus Andronicus/Bedlam), Derrick Peterson (Kafka's Quest/Theater For the New City), Jake Roberston (MADMAN/United Solo), and Christian Stevenson (Vacancies/The Gallery Players).

All The Mournful Voices also features costume design by Beau Watson, environmental sets and lighting from Margot Mayer, and photography/visual process capture by Jordan Tiberio. The creative team is intentionally composed entirely of women and non-binary individuals to more fully explore theperformatively masculine world of the paly.

All the Mournful Voices runs April 15 - April 29 with shows on Tuesday - Saturday at 8:00pm and Sundays at 3:00pm. Performances take place at Forgotten Works, 46 Bridge Street (between Water and Plymouth), Brooklyn NY 11201. Subways: A/C train to High Street, a 3 block walk from the F train at York Street. Tickets are $26. Running time: 1:15.

Matthew Gasda (playwright) is a playwright, director, and teacher. His work can be found regularly in unusual spaces throughout New York City; plays include Denmark, Ardor, Messages, and Dime Square. He directed Invulnerable Nothings' inaugural production of Howard Brenton's Bloody Poetry in 2016. Upcoming projects include a May production of Minotaur at Forgotten Works.

C.C. Kellogg (director) is a theater and film maker as well as the facilitating director of Invulnerable Nothings. In addition to her frequent work with InvulNos, her live work has appeared in performances and residencies with The McKittrick Hotel, The Exponential Festival, The Coronet Theater, Dixon Place, The Brick, and Shakespeare's Globe, among others. C.C.'s film/emerging media work focuses on fostering talent from female-identifying creatives and has included award winning shorts like After Anyuta (Berlinale, HollyShorts, available on NoBudge), widely adopted educational virtual reality resources including Lear4.4, and two forthcoming feature films, Clemy Clarke's debut Hi How Are You? (post production) and Emmy award winner Jaclyn Bethany's The Falling World (premiering Cinequest 2022). BA, Princeton University. MA, Bath Spa University. PhD forthcoming, Bath Spa University.

INVULNERABLE NOTHINGS is a US/UK theatre collective committed to intermedial stagings of poetic language as well as the theatrical activation of libraries and archives. Our work is typified by a rigorous, dramaturgically rich research and installation-based practice staged in an environmental, site responsive style. Founded in Brooklyn in 2016, the company has presented work everywhere from a Victorian mortuary chapel to an outdoor Texas greenhouse, appearing with The Edinburgh Festival Fringe/ Volcano Theatre Wales, AvignonLeOFF, The Brooklyn Art Library, The New York Public Library, The Playground London, LOST, The Sekrit Theater Austin, Brooklyn Arts Exchange, and The Milk Bar Bristol, among others.