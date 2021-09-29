Instant Shakespeare Company To Present English History Cycle From Edward II Through Richard III

The Instant Shakespeare Company will present readings on Zoom from Edward II to Richard III by William Shakespeare and his contemporaries. Thirteen Plays covering English History from 1311 (approx.) through 1485 from Saturday October 9 through November 6. These will be presented on Zoom and livestreamed to the Instant Shakespeare Company on YouTube.

The Instant Shakespeare Company, dedicated to the proposition that Shakespeare is for Everyone!, will present readings of English history plays by William Shakespeare and his contemporaries. Between Saturdays October 9 and November 6 ISC will present a cycle of readings of 13 Elizabethan plays, in chronological sequence of subject, covering English history between the years 1311 (approx.) and 1485. Nine of the plays - in part or whole - are by William Shakespeare plus four others by his contemporaries Christopher Marlowe and Thomas Heywood, and an anonymous play that carries the subtitle "Richard II, Part One" dealing with the events that lead up to Shakespeare's play 'Richard II'.

As is usual for all ZOOM readings presented by the Instant Shakespeare. Company, videos of all 13 play readings will be posted on YouTube, as some of these plays are not otherwise available there.

The dates and schedule of each of these readings are listed below with the Zoom link following:

The readings are in afternoons and evenings on US Eastern Time

October

Saturday 9 1:00 Christopher Marlowe - Edward II

Sunday 10 1:00 King Edward III

Thursday 14 7:00 Anon -Thomas of Woodstock, or King Richard II, Part One

Saturday 16 1:00 Richard II

Sunday 17 7:00 First Part of Henry IV

Thursday 21 7:00 Second Part of Henry IV

Saturday 23 1:00 Henry V

Sunday 24 1:00 First Part of Henry VI

Monday 25 The Feast of St. Crispin, the patron saint of shoemakers, cobblers, and leatherworkers

Thursday 28 7:00 Second Part of Henry VI

Saturday 30 1:00 Third Part of Henry VI

Sunday 31 1:00 Thomas Heywood - King Edward IV, Part One

November

Thursday 4 7:00 Thomas Heywood - King Edward IV, Part Two

Saturday 6 1:00 Richard III

More information on ISC can be found at the Instant Shakespeare Company Group page on Facebook and recordings of our Zoom readings are on the YouTube at the Instant Shakespeare Company Channel. Further information at shakespeareinc.com.

