Inaugural Gold Standard Arts Festival Announced

Opening with a Jazz brunch at Stand-Up NY, Gold Standard Arts Festival features cabaret headlined by Steve Ross, Stand Up Comedy and more.

Apr. 7, 2022  

The inaugural Gold Standard Arts Festival celebrating emerging and established artists 50+, is the week of April 24 - May 1.

Opening with a Jazz brunch at Stand-Up NY, Gold Standard Arts Festival features cabaret headlined by Steve Ross, Stand Up Comedy whose lineup includes Judy Gold and Greer Barnes, a matinee and evening of short plays that includes Broadway playwrights Marc Acito, Sheldon Harnick, Tina Howe and Academy Award nominated Alex Dinelaris, and a weekend long of films that includes many new indie films plus special event screenings from Academy Award nominated short Joe's Violin directed by Kahane Cooperman, The Last Laugh directed by Ferne Pearlstein and Hysterical directed by Andrea Nevin.

Follow these links to specific events:

Sunday Jazz Brunch Monday Cabaret Tuesday Stand Up Comedy Wednesday Short Plays

Thursday - Sunday Films & Panels


