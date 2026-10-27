Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
IT'S ALL HER FAULT to Make U.S. Premiere at Five Evenings Theater
Andrei Ivanov's drama, translated and directed by Eduard Tolokonnikov, will run in repertory with Asteroid at the Gene Frankel Theatre.
Five Evenings Theater has announced the U.S. premiere of It's All Her Fault, a new psychological drama by Andrei Ivanov, translated and adapted from the Russian by Eduard Tolokonnikov. Previews begin November 4, with performances running through November 21 at the Gene Frankel Theatre (24 Bond Street), in repertory with the company's companion production, Asteroid.
Tammy and her teenage son Cody haven't really talked since his father died. Cody lives behind a closed door and a pair of headphones. Tammy lives in the hallway outside it, listening. Convinced something is wrong and unable to reach him any other way, she builds a fake social media profile, a mysterious girl named Toffee, to find out who her son has become. Cody, reinventing himself online as Tower Raven, writes back.
Over months of late-night messages, two strangers build the honesty, trust, and tenderness that a mother and son can no longer offer each other face to face. It's All Her Fault is a drama about the distance that opens inside a family after loss, the identities people build online when they can't be heard any other way, and the cost of a lie told out of love.
Content note: It's All Her Fault addresses suicidal ideation, grief, and family estrangement, and contains strong language throughout. Recommended for mature audiences, ages 16 and up.
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