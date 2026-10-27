IT'S ALL HER FAULT to Make U.S. Premiere at Five Evenings Theater

NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Five Evenings Theater has announced the U.S. premiere of It's All Her Fault, a new psychological drama by Andrei Ivanov, translated and adapted from the Russian by Eduard Tolokonnikov. Previews begin November 4, with performances running through November 21 at the Gene Frankel Theatre (24 Bond Street), in repertory with the company's companion production, Asteroid.

Tammy and her teenage son Cody haven't really talked since his father died. Cody lives behind a closed door and a pair of headphones. Tammy lives in the hallway outside it, listening. Convinced something is wrong and unable to reach him any other way, she builds a fake social media profile, a mysterious girl named Toffee, to find out who her son has become. Cody, reinventing himself online as Tower Raven, writes back.

Over months of late-night messages, two strangers build the honesty, trust, and tenderness that a mother and son can no longer offer each other face to face. It's All Her Fault is a drama about the distance that opens inside a family after loss, the identities people build online when they can't be heard any other way, and the cost of a lie told out of love.

Content note: It's All Her Fault addresses suicidal ideation, grief, and family estrangement, and contains strong language throughout. Recommended for mature audiences, ages 16 and up.

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 4 Days 18 Hrs 54 Min 52 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming