PLAN B to Make Debut at Chain One Act Summer Festival
Directed by Kenneth Keng, PLAN B stars Zara Darvish, Zulfiqar Manzi, and Peter Valentino at The Chain Theatre.
The Chain One Act Summer Festival will present Plan B, a powerful new one-act play by emerging playwright Petrina Ampeire. Performances will run July 18-28.
Plan B follows three international friends whose shared dream of building a future in America is thrown into crisis when they learn that only one of them can receive the visa they have all been fighting to obtain. As old wounds resurface and loyalties are tested, they are forced to confront a devastating question: when survival is at stake, who deserves a future the most?
The production stars Zara Darvish, Zulfiqar Manzi, and Peter Valentino as Zhina, Kantu, and Lee, respectively. Bound together by friendship and circumstance, the three characters are navigating life on Optional Practical Training (OPT) while facing the uncertainty of America's immigration system. Plan B explores ambition, sacrifice, and the human cost of visa restrictions in the United States, and even more poignantly, in New York City.
The play is directed by Kenneth Keng and stage managed by Laila Gerstmann.
Plan B will be presented as part of the Chain One Act Summer Festival at The Chain Theatre (312 W. 36th St., 4th Floor, New York, NY 10018). The festival showcases original short plays from emerging and established artists across New York City.
Photo Credit: Aaron Gutterman
Photo Credit: Aaron Gutterman
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