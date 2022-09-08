I'M GLAD MY MOM DIED: A CONVERSATION WITH JENNETTE MCCURDY is Coming to The Town Hall This Month

The Town Hall will present a special evening with actor Jennette McCurdy as she reflects on her new book I'm Glad My Mom Died. The live evening will take place on September 14 at 8:30PM at The Town Hall (123 W. 43rd Street). Audience members will receive a signed copy of the book, courtesy of Srtand Bookstore.

This Town Hall evening will be Jennette's first and only East Coast public appearance since the release of her book I'm Glad My Mom Died. A New York Times bestseller, I'm Glad My Mom Died tells the story of McCurdy's experiences with child stardom, grief, and recovery. McCurdy will bring her wit, honesty, and incredible storytelling to The Town Hall stage with a moderated conversation and Q+A segment.

Jennette McCurdy was six years old when she had her first acting audition. Her mother's dream was for her only daughter to become a star, and Jennette would do anything to make her mother happy. So, she went along with what Mom called "calorie restriction," eating little and weighing herself five times a day. She endured extensive at-home makeovers while Mom chided, "Your eyelashes are invisible, okay? You think Dakota Fanning doesn't tint hers?" She was even showered by Mom until age sixteen, and was forced to share her diaries, email, and her entire income. In I'm Glad My Mom Died, Jennette recounts all this in unflinching detail-just as she chronicles what happens when the dream finally comes true.

Cast in a new Nickelodeon series called "iCarly," she is thrust into fame. Though Mom is ecstatic, emailing fan club moderators and getting on a first-name basis with the paparazzi ("Hi Gale!"), Jennette is riddled with anxiety, shame, and self-loathing, which manifest into eating disorders, addiction, and a series of unhealthy relationships. These issues only get worse when, soon after taking the lead in the "iCarly" spinoff "Sam & Cat" alongside Ariana Grande, her mother dies of cancer. Finally, after discovering therapy and quitting acting, Jennette embarks on recovery and decides for the first time in her life what she really wants. Told with refreshing candor and dark humor, I'm Glad My Mom Died is an inspiring story of resilience, independence, and the joy of shampooing your own hair.

"The Town Hall is so excited to kick-off our literary series with Jennette McCurdy," said Artistic Director Melay Araya. "McCurdy is not only an amazing entertainer, but an incredibly deft writer, whose work poignantly captures the complexities of grief. She's a hilarious storyteller, and we know our audience is in for a treat when she takes our stage to discuss her best seller."

Tickets prices, which include a signed copy of I'm Glad My Mom Died, are $47.50-$52.50 and are available at www.TheTownHall.org. The moderator of the event will be announced in the coming days.