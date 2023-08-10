Hunt & Fish Club's HFC Underground Unveils Initial Fall Lineup

Learn more about the upcoming lineup here!

By: Aug. 10, 2023

POPULAR

S. Dylan Zwickel's THE MOSS MAIDENS Makes SheNYC History With Two Extensions Photo 1 S. Dylan Zwickel's THE MOSS MAIDENS Makes SheNYC History With Two Extensions
Delve Into The Depths Of Humanity At United Solo With Letta Neely's PULLING IT ALL INTO TH Photo 2 Delve Into The Depths Of Humanity At United Solo With Letta Neely's PULLING IT ALL INTO THE CURRENT
Nancy Redman's A SEANCE WITH MOM to Return to Chain Studio Theatre Beginning Next Month Photo 3 Nancy Redman's A SEANCE WITH MOM to Return to Chain Studio Theatre Beginning Next Month
CONSTELLATIONS Comes to Wild Project Photo 4 CONSTELLATIONS Comes to Wild Project

Hunt & Fish Club's HFC Underground Unveils Initial Fall Lineup

Hunt & Fish Club's HFC Underground Unveils Initial Fall Lineup

Hunt and Fish Club has revealed its initial fall lineup of HFC Underground with three captivating performances featuring timeless tunes, Broadway showstoppers, enchanting Disney melodies, and elegant choreography with fine dining in a speakeasy-inspired atmosphere.

Mark your calendars for September 27 and prepare for a captivating adaptation of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet in WEST SIDE STORY. This multiple Tony and Oscar Award-winning show features the talented Evy Ortiz from the National Broadway Tour of West Side Story and The Fantasticks, alongside the masterful Bronson Norris Murphy from The Phantom of The Opera and Love Never Dies. This renowned production narrates the tale of rival groups and unfortunate romances, leaving a lasting impression with its powerful melodies and touching sentiments.

On October 23, HFC Underground presents THE GENIE'S JUKEBOX starring Major Attaway, the longest-reigning Lamp Dweller from Disney's Aladdin on Broadway, delves into the slightly sinister side of beloved Disney Villains, accompanied by mesmerizing jazz music. Be enchanted by a magical night of Disney Villains with a touch of jazz and the musical prowess of Major Attaway.

On November 16, Song, Dance & Showmance with Broadway's Nic+Desi takes the stage with captivating harmonies and mesmerizing choreography. Fall in love with the delightful vocal harmonies and mesmerizing choreography of Nicolas Dromard & Desiree Davar. With impressive Broadway and theatrical credits, including Wicked, Jersey Boys, Mary Poppins, and West Side Story, NIC+DESI will take you back to the Golden Age of Broadway and vintage Hollywood. Prepare to be enthralled by an evening of show-stopping entertainment that will leave you cheering for more.

"We're thrilled for this season's showcase of talented individuals, each with unique strengths, hosted in the intimate setting of Hunt & Fish Club. It's the perfect place to experience New York's essence," said Nelson Braff, Hunt & Fish Club co-owner and founder.

HFC Underground offers a unique dining and nightlife adventure in its exclusive Blue Room. This private, underground oasis features an infinity wine cellar enclosed in glass, embellished with Roman Reliefs, and a mirrored ceiling, providing a captivating multi-sensory experience.

Executive Chef Chad Brown has curated the evening's menu, known for Hunt & Fish Club's signature dishes, Burnt Lemon Chicken and Wild Mushroom Pappardelle. The menu also features both traditional and signature cocktails, as well as a wide selection of wines.

Doors open at 7:00 p.m. for à la carte dining. All performances start at 8:15 p.m. Admission is $95 per person, including two glasses of wine. Book your reservation at hfcnyc.com/experiences or call 347-625-1220.

MPFOREVER is the official producer of HFC Underground—musical direction by house pianist Francis Minarik (Avenue Q, Xanadu).

Hunt & Fish Club NYC is pre- and post-theater friendly. The restaurant offers three spaces for private events for up to 350 people. The HFC Underground experience is available for private events.




RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
Theater For The New City Premieres The New Comedy THE CHESAPEAKE CHICKS This October Photo
Theater For The New City Premieres The New Comedy THE CHESAPEAKE CHICKS This October

Karen Lynn Gorney, star of the movie “Saturday Night Fever” and “All My Children” joins the cast as Carrie in The Chesapeake Chicks, a brand-new comedy by Peter Zachari premiering at Theater for the New City. Gorney is joined by Rebecca Hoodwin as Rita, Margo Singaliese as Alice, Nora Falk as Carrie, Andrew Cuccaro as Matthew and Peter Coleman as The Officer.

2
Symphony Space Reveals Lineup For 2023-2024 Season Photo
Symphony Space Reveals Lineup For 2023-2024 Season

Symphony Space has announced its 2023-2024 Season, bringing artists, writers, and myriad communities together for one-night-only, only-at-Symphony Space events that celebrate the magic and sanctuary found only in the arts. Learn more about the season lineup here!

3
Meet the Cast of CLICK Premiering at The Tank NYC Photo
Meet the Cast of CLICK Premiering at The Tank NYC

Discover the talented cast of the upcoming noir play 'Click' premiering at The Tank NYC. Meet Mohammad Saleem, Saman Peyman, and Shuga Ohashi as they bring this thrilling production to the stage. Don't miss out on this captivating performance!

4
Experience the Classic Romance of CYRANO DE BERGERAC in Central Park This Month Photo
Experience the Classic Romance of CYRANO DE BERGERAC in Central Park This Month

Join in for a captivating open air production of Cyrano De Bergerac in Central Park. Experience the classic romance and larger-than-life comedy in this site-specific production at Summit Rock.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: First Look at THE SHARK IS BROKEN, Opening Tonight Video Video: First Look at THE SHARK IS BROKEN, Opening Tonight
Photos & First Look at the National Tour of MJ Video
Photos & First Look at the National Tour of MJ
Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HSMTMTS After INTO THE WOODS Video
Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HSMTMTS After INTO THE WOODS
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Cast Perform 'The Power of Love' and 'Back In Time' on GMA Video
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Cast Perform 'The Power of Love' and 'Back In Time' on GMA
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Constellations
Wild Project NYC (8/19-8/20)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Baby Foot
The Walkerspace (8/19-9/03)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# EMERGE
Arts On Site NYC (9/21-9/22)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Do Portugal Circus
Staten Island Mall (8/18-8/27)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Irish Musician Neil Byrne - Here Art Thou Concert
Rory Dolan's (8/22-8/22)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Motherf**ker with the Hat by Stephen Adly Guirgis
The Chain Theatre (8/18-9/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dungeons and Drag Queens!
Soho Playhouse (8/18-8/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fun In Moderation
Caveat (8/23-8/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE CONDUCTOR
Theater for the New City (8/24-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Divas of the 2000s
Chelsea Table And Stage (8/19-8/19)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You