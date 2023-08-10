Hunt & Fish Club's HFC Underground Unveils Initial Fall Lineup

Hunt and Fish Club has revealed its initial fall lineup of HFC Underground with three captivating performances featuring timeless tunes, Broadway showstoppers, enchanting Disney melodies, and elegant choreography with fine dining in a speakeasy-inspired atmosphere.

Mark your calendars for September 27 and prepare for a captivating adaptation of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet in WEST SIDE STORY. This multiple Tony and Oscar Award-winning show features the talented Evy Ortiz from the National Broadway Tour of West Side Story and The Fantasticks, alongside the masterful Bronson Norris Murphy from The Phantom of The Opera and Love Never Dies. This renowned production narrates the tale of rival groups and unfortunate romances, leaving a lasting impression with its powerful melodies and touching sentiments.

On October 23, HFC Underground presents THE GENIE'S JUKEBOX starring Major Attaway, the longest-reigning Lamp Dweller from Disney's Aladdin on Broadway, delves into the slightly sinister side of beloved Disney Villains, accompanied by mesmerizing jazz music. Be enchanted by a magical night of Disney Villains with a touch of jazz and the musical prowess of Major Attaway.

On November 16, Song, Dance & Showmance with Broadway's Nic+Desi takes the stage with captivating harmonies and mesmerizing choreography. Fall in love with the delightful vocal harmonies and mesmerizing choreography of Nicolas Dromard & Desiree Davar. With impressive Broadway and theatrical credits, including Wicked, Jersey Boys, Mary Poppins, and West Side Story, NIC+DESI will take you back to the Golden Age of Broadway and vintage Hollywood. Prepare to be enthralled by an evening of show-stopping entertainment that will leave you cheering for more.

"We're thrilled for this season's showcase of talented individuals, each with unique strengths, hosted in the intimate setting of Hunt & Fish Club. It's the perfect place to experience New York's essence," said Nelson Braff, Hunt & Fish Club co-owner and founder.

HFC Underground offers a unique dining and nightlife adventure in its exclusive Blue Room. This private, underground oasis features an infinity wine cellar enclosed in glass, embellished with Roman Reliefs, and a mirrored ceiling, providing a captivating multi-sensory experience.

Executive Chef Chad Brown has curated the evening's menu, known for Hunt & Fish Club's signature dishes, Burnt Lemon Chicken and Wild Mushroom Pappardelle. The menu also features both traditional and signature cocktails, as well as a wide selection of wines.

Doors open at 7:00 p.m. for à la carte dining. All performances start at 8:15 p.m. Admission is $95 per person, including two glasses of wine. Book your reservation at hfcnyc.com/experiences or call 347-625-1220.

MPFOREVER is the official producer of HFC Underground—musical direction by house pianist Francis Minarik (Avenue Q, Xanadu).

Hunt & Fish Club NYC is pre- and post-theater friendly. The restaurant offers three spaces for private events for up to 350 people. The HFC Underground experience is available for private events.