Hunger & Thirst Theatre Announces the Launch of IN ONE EAR

Hunger & Thirst Theatre has announced the launch of IN ONE EAR, which can be viewed for free at www.hungerandthirsttheatre.com until March 21. IN ONE EAR is an artistic version of the childhood game of Telephone. Hunger & Thirst Theatre commissioned four artists to create, one after the other, a digital performance. Each artist's first draft was passed on to the next participating artist to serve as the inspiration for their own creation. The project culminated with a film shoot of all four commissions at the West End Theatre on New York's Upper West Side.

IN ONE EAR features C.Bain, Ashley Grombol, Christina Liang, and Naeemah Maddox. The Creative Director for the project is Philip Estrera. The Executive Producer for the project is Patricia Lynn and additional producers are Natalie Hegg, Jordan Kaplan, and Emily Kitchens. The Technical Manager is Patrick Horn.

Hunger & Thirst Theatre is dedicated to re-examining timeless stories. Inspired by the ritual of gathering around a fire in order to break bread and share stories, Hunger & Thirst Theatre strives to be a communal hearthstone for artists and audience members from all walks of life. The company endeavors to foster a warm and welcoming space where the hunger and thirst for collective illumination can be satiated through the time-honored art of storytelling. Recent productions include Strangers in the Night, Pericles: Born in a Tempest (nominated for Outstanding Revival of a Play by the New York Innovative Theatre Awards), and Your Invisible Corset, a feminist retelling of Dracula.

C. Bain is a gender liminal multidisciplinary artist. His book of poetry, Debridement, was a finalist for the Publishing Triangle awards. His writing appears in BOAAT, Bedfellows Magazine, PANK, them., Muzzle Magazine, the Everyman's Library book Villanelles, the Rumpus .net and elsewhere. He has a long history in performance poetry, and his plays and performance art works have been presented at Dixon Place, The Tank, The Kraine, The Living Gallery, and the LGBT Center in NYC. He has been an apprentice at Ugly Duckling Presse and a Lambda Literary fellow. He is currently an Art MFA candidate at CalArts and teaches poetry on the internet.

Ashley Grombol is an actor/creator based in New York City. She is the creator of the baking blog Domestic B(i)atch and has twice appeared on The Chew. Ashley has worked with a variety of NYC companies that focus on new work, including Amios and Randomly Specific Theatre. She has also worked regionally at Hope Summer Repertory Theatre and Williamstown Theatre Festival. Ashley can be seen in the award-winning web series On the Line. BFA: SMU Meadows School of the Arts in Dallas, TX.

Christina Liang is an actress and writer based in New York. Her theater credits include "Pride and Prejudice" (Triad Stage),"Three Musketeers 1941" (Project Y Theatre), "Quack" (Alley Theatre), "Issei, He Say" (NJ Rep), "A Christmas Carol" (ACT), "Ah, Wilderness" (ACT), "Love and Information" (ACT). She is also featured in Grand Theft Auto Online. MFA in acting from A.C.T. and BA in Individualized Studies from N.Y.U.

Naeemah Z. Maddox is a self produced singer-songwriter, composer, and multi- instrumentalist. Naeemah's hybridized style draws from many elements including classical arrangement, R&B vocals, lush jazz harmonies and rock edge and rhythms. Her most recent full length album, "Vile Tyrant and the MiddleMen", is a conceptual album that takes an interpersonal view of the effect of mankind's daily personal and political struggles. Naeemah also collaborates with artists in varied genres. She is a featured vocalist on Mark Morton's (Lamb of God guitarist) 2019 solo album "Anesthetic" released March 1, 2019, and on the June 2020 single "The Burnt Offerings". Most recently, Naeemah released a chamber pop single entitled "Just like Flying", along with a music video.