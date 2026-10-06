Hudson River Park to Present Fall Science and Family Events

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As the leaves change and the cooler weather sets in, there's still more to see and do in Hudson River Park this fall. This season, there will be a variety of science, sustainability and family-friendly events along the waterfront for all ages to enjoy.

Through the end of October, visitors can peer through a window into the Hudson River at the Park's Pier 40 Wetlab research aquarium. Free tours offer the chance to meet local wildlife face-to-face and discover the fascinating creatures that call our waterways home. Then, on October 28, join the annual Release of the Fishes celebration to help return wildlife to the Hudson River before the winter months.

The popular Science After Dark series will keep the exploration going with Ask a Scientist and Oyster Field Lab, offering curious adults the opportunity to connect with experts and dive into hands-on experiments featuring some of the park's most unique wildlife. And to close out the season, Pumpkin Smash invites New Yorkers to bring their post-Halloween pumpkins for a gourd-smashing time while helping keep the park sustainable and ready for the seasons ahead.

HUDSON RIVER PARK FALL 2026 EVENTS LINEUP:

Oyster Field Lab

Thursday, October 8 | 6:30 PM | Pier 40 Wetlab at W Houston St.

Get hands-on with live oysters as you discover the importance of these ecosystem engineers and learn about the Park's restoration work.

Volunteer Days

Green Team - October 24 and November 14 | 10:00 AM, various locations, see website for details

Volunteers play a vital role in keeping the Park green and thriving and are a key part of our Hudson River Park community. Join us this fall to support a variety of projects including gardening, planting and more. Make a hands-on impact on the Park!

Wetlab Look-ins

Tuesdays & Wednesdays, Until October 28 | 3:00–6:00 PM | Pier 40 Wetlab at W Houston St.

Saturdays, Until October 24 | 11:00 AM–5:00 PM | Pier 40 Wetlab at W Houston St.

*No Program on October 10

Meet Hudson River wildlife and explore science exhibits at the Park's research aquarium. During Wetlab Look-ins, you can join a drop-in tour led by our River Project team to learn more about fascinating local wildlife including oyster toadfish, lined seahorses and blue crabs.

Release of the Fishes

Wednesday, October 28 | 3:00–6:00 PM | Pier 40 Wetlab at W Houston St.

Celebrate the end of the Wetlab season with our River Project team and bid farewell to the wonderful wildlife that served as marine ambassadors this year. During this event, participants of all ages can help return fish residents back into the Hudson River while learning more about our local waterways.

Pumpkin Smash

Saturday, November 7 | 11:00 AM–3:00 PM | Pier 84 at W 44 St.

Squash, smash and bash your post-Halloween pumpkins into compost to help keep our Park beautiful, green and growing. BYOP (bring your own pumpkin) and we'll provide everything else you'll need to turn your seasonal waste into fertilizer for next season's foliage.

Ask a Scientist

Thursday, November 19 | 6:30PM | Pier 57 Discovery Tank at W 15 St.

Ask a Scientist invites participants to explore a fascinating science topic and engage in a live Q&A session with the experts. Hudson River Park is teaming up with Secret Science Club to host this evening of curiosity and fun.

Discovery Tank Guided Gallery

Thursdays & Fridays | 3:00–5:00 PM | Pier 57 Discovery Tank at W 15 St.

Saturdays | 11:00 AM–5:00 PM | Pier 57 Discovery Tank at W 15 St.

*Open year-round until December 19; No programs on October 10 and November 26 - 28.

Discover digital wildlife exhibits and hands-on STEM activities in our interactive Pier 57 Discovery Tank during public open hours. Budding scientists of all ages can learn about what lies beneath the surface of the Hudson River and the fascinating critters that call our local waterways home.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 01 Hrs 12 Min 05 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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