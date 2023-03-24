Houses On The Moon Theater Company Announces New Leadership

Houses on the Moon Theater Company has been creating original work in line with their mission of amplifying the unheard voice for the past 22 years. In 2023, they are implementing a new strategic plan for the next twenty years to reach more communities through Off Broadway productions, community partnerships, grassroots touring, storytelling workshops, and the growth of podcast programming and student residencies. In order to realize this vision, Houses on the Moon is expanding its team and promoting long-time colleagues into new roles.

HOTM will welcome Devon Miller as the company's new General Manager. Additionally, Houses is elevating longtime team member Susan Goodwillie as its new Managing Director, and proudly introduces Robb Leigh Davis as Educational Coordinator and Aaliytha Stevens as Director of Strategic Planning & Cultural Affairs.

"As an organization, we have worked very hard on a restructuring plan centered on finding extraordinary people that will collaboratively fulfill this vision as we all move forward. We have found this special team, and are so excited and grateful to get closer and closer to the moon each day."-Houses on the Moon Theater Company Artistic Director, Emily Joy Weiner

"As we continue to use theatre to amplify unheard voices and address the constantly changing theatrical landscape, we are privileged and honored to expand our Houses on the Moon family and welcome some of our community's most qualified and talented members. The appointment of Devon and the elevation of Susan will ensure our ability to create positive, necessary theatre with social impact. Robb's extensive work in education will make sure that we continue to connect with young audiences, while Aaliytha's skills will help bring our message to the community at large. We have big plans for our future, and this is the perfect team to see them through." -Houses on the Moon Theater Company Board President, Jane Dubin

"I am thrilled to be joining this passionate and energetic team. HOTM's mission of the amplification of unheard voices is one that resonates deeply with me and it is an honor to be able to work with such a talented group of theatre makers!"--Devon Miller

"I am so proud to be working with the incredible community of artists and advocates at Houses on the Moon. I am humbled and grateful to be stepping into this new role, and thoroughly excited for all that we will do together!"--Susan Goodwillie

"Houses on the Moon has been a profound voice in creative storytelling and expanding the reach of the theatrical experience. In two decades of relationship with the company, I've witnessed the transforming effect their work has and the empowering reaction of audiences who feel their voices being heard and reflected back. It is my pleasure to join in the process of widening the educational arm and bringing more schools and their communities into this creative environment. Engaging young people with the language to tell their own stories is one of the greatest tools we can provide." --Robb L. Davis

"I'm excited to join the HOTM team in this capacity. It's not often that you feel like you're a part of the family before you're actually a part of the family. I admire the impactful work that HOTM has done for years, and our visions align perfectly! For that, I am grateful."--Aaliytha Stevens



Devon Miller (General Manager) is a career-long arts administrator focusing on community engagement, access, public policy, and racial equity within the arts. In addition to serving as General Manager for Houses on the Moon, Devon is also an Associate General Manager with Foresight Theatrical. He most recently served as the Director of Education and Community Partnerships for Dallas Summer Musicals, where he was responsible for overseeing the organization's education and engagement activities and working with organizational leaders to transform the organization into a more actively anti-racist institution. A Dallas native, Devon has spent his career programming and fundraising for arts and social service organizations, working to bring about impactful change throughout North Texas communities. He received his B.A. in Political Science with a minor in Communication Studies from Southern Methodist University, where he focused his studies on political communication.

Susan Goodwillie (Managing Director) received her BFA in Musical Theater from Carnegie Mellon University in 2007 and her Masters of Social Work at Hunter College in 2013 with a specialization in Community Organizing and Mental Health. She is a co-founder of SPACE on Ryder Farm (est. 2009), a nonprofit artist residency program in Brewster, New York, and Frailty Myths (est. 2013), a nonprofit based in Oakland that works to expose and dispel the myth of female frailty. Susan worked for four years as a social worker at the Mental Health Project at the Urban Justice Center, supporting homeless and housing-insecure New Yorkers living with mental health concerns. She then moved to Nairobi, Kenya, to build the capacity of Flone Initiative, a Kenyan NGO working to create safer public spaces for women and girls in African cities. Susan believes in weaving together her two skill sets - theater and social work - to build sustainable organizations, support teams in their work and well-being, and create a more just world. Susan joined the Houses on the Moon team in 2019 as the company's Development Associate & Community Outreach Liaison and is an active member of HOTM's Architects Creators Group.



Robb Leigh Davis (Educational Coordinator) is an artist/educator residing in Brooklyn. With creative works at the intersections of race, sexuality, and politics, his educational projects combine arts education with a social justice lens rooted in language arts & literacy. He is the creator of the performance series Meditation on Theme and served as Director of Arts & Culture for the LGBT Center of NY. He has worked extensively within the NYC DOE, managing and facilitating K-12 programming and consults with community-based organizations developing and implementing school curriculum. He was a selected playwright for the Tectonic Theater Project's LGBT Theater Artists of Color Training Lab and in partnership with Brooklyn College/GLARE (GLBTQ Advocacy in Research & Education), has been commissioned for performances at the National Network for Education Renewal Conferences in CT and TX and the Shepard Symposium on Social Justice in WY. With a background in communications and post-production, he is a graduate of Syracuse University and has performed as part of the Dixon Place HOT! Festival, and the NY Fringe Festival. His creative projects include AMERICANBLACKOUT, Syndrome, The Glam Factor, The Homosexual Agenda, and We the People. He can be found on IG co-hosting The Cookout Culture with Kenya Claytor.

Aaliytha Stevens (Director of Strategic Planning & Cultural Affairs) is a leader in theatrical operations, focusing on equitable and diverse workplace practices, operational strategy, audience development, and community outreach. She is the former Chief Operating Officer of SpotCo, the world's leading full-service advertising, marketing, and branding agency. Aaliytha proudly co-chairs the Multicultural Taskforce at The Broadway League and sits on their Equity, Diversity & Inclusion, and Business Development Committees. She is a member of the advisory board of The Theatre Leadership Project and the board of the New Heritage Theatre Group of Harlem. She is a founding board member of the Black Theater Coalition. Aaliytha is also the Founder of Ashè Collective, a consulting company that inspires positive change and innovative solutions.