Hit The Lights! Brings Shadow Play To New York Botanical Garden

This October NYC based theater company Hit The Lights! Theater Co. collaborates with the New York Botanical Garden on their annual halloween themed Spooky Pumpkin Nights. It is a frightfully fun nighttime adventure through the gardens with pumpkin carving, activities for families and treats along the way. Hit The Lights! will bring their signature shadow play to Spooky Pumpkin Nights with shadow installations and a shadow play called "The Pumpkin Bash", which will be performed several times throughout the evening. The cast features Hit The Lights! Theater Company members Samantha Blain, Kristopher Dean, Claron Hayden, Casey Scott Leach, and Mikayla Stanley.

Spooky Pumpkin Nights at New York Botanical Garden

Run: October 18,19, 25, 26 from 6:30-8:30pm

Ticket Price: Non-Member $25/Member $20

Buy Tickets: www.nybg.org

More info: www.hitthelights.org

HIT THE LIGHTS! THEATER CO. is an award-winning company created out of an artistic agreement to tell simple stories through unconventional ways. Using handmade puppets, vintage overhead projectors, found materials, and original live music, HTL! specializes in the transformation of the ordinary into the extraordinary. HTL! also focuses on the interplay between darkness and light, utilizing shadow puppetry as the lifeblood of their storytelling. The company is comprised of five experienced multidisciplinary artists: puppeteers, actors, musicians, artisans. Their work is of a heightened style, hyper-theatrical in nature, with performers multitasking onstage in real time to create the technical, musical, and narrative components of a story simultaneously. Believing that motion, color, sound, and atmosphere are more evocative and experiential than spoken text, a heavy emphasis is placed on dialogue-less, action-oriented storytelling. HTL! follows the motto 'Less Talk, More Rock.'

Hit the Lights! has developed four original shadow productions (DUNGEON, WHALES, HORSETALE, and ISLA); an original site-specific immersive theater experience in collaboration with the Know Theatre of Cincinnati (THE OTHER RHINE) ; a live cinematic puppet adaptation of Gimlet Media's hit podcast (The Habitat); an original adaptation of Hamlet created in partnership with Portland Stage Company. HTL! has worked in collaboration with Ars Nova (NYC, current company-in-residence), La Mama (NYC), New Victory Theater (NYC), Dixon Place (NYC), Ritz Theater (Minneapolis, MN), Jungle Theater (Minneapolis, MN), Know Theater (Cincinnati, OH), Franklin Stage Company (New York), Gimlet Festival (NYC), the NYC Fringe Festival, Port Fringe (Portland, ME), Minnesota Fringe (Minneapolis, MN), Cincinnati Fringe Festival (Cincinnati, OH), and others throughout the US. Hit the Lights! has taught masterclass at William's College's STUDIO62 summer theater program, The University of Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music and Co/Lab Theater Group.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You