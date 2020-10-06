History At Play Launches New HISTORIC HOLIDAYS Repertoire

History At PlayTM, LLC announces the launch of the company's first-ever holiday repertoire. In Historic Holidays, HAP, LLC expands their Immersive Living History to deliver holiday experiences, sure to delight history lovers.

Historic Holidays includes original productions from the company's critically acclaimed repertoire, available both in-person and online, plus unique History At Play Soirées: festive cameo appearances and singing telegrams, performed in period attire. HAP, LLC's Historic Holidays bring educational escapism, seasoned with holiday delight, direct to you, your company party, family gathering, or special event.

To book Historic Holidays programming through January 31st, 2021, or for a quote, please email info@HistoryAtPlay.com, call 617-752-2859, or visit our website at www.HistoryAtPlay.com.

HAP, LLC presents two new Historic Holidays events: Christmas in the City with Dolley enjoys a Yuletide visit with The "Presidentess" Dolley Madison; a most esteemed First Lady and wife to the 4th U.S. President James Madison, as she regales you with tales from Washington City (Running Time: Approx. 30 Minutes). In Victorian Gossip Girl Holiday Tea, the original Gossip Girl Annie Fields spills the beans on her literary friends, including the "Father of Christmas" Charles Dickens! Enjoy an evening of Beacon Hill revelry not soon to be forgotten, hosted by the original founders of what is now Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing (Running Time: Approx. 45 Minutes). These Immersive Living History Experiences are conceived by Judith Kalaora, HAP, LLC Founder and Artistic Director, and are performed in authentic period attire with festive seasonal sets. In-person and virtual performances are now available!

For an even more intimate holiday experience, a History At Play Soirée is certain to start the party on the right foot! Soirées are cameo appearances and singing telegrams, performed just for you; online, or in-person! Victorian Caroler Singing Telegrams are delivered by one or more carolers in full Victorian garb, offering a cornucopia of Christmas and holiday melodies. In Christmas with the Crawleys, you can enjoy a holiday greeting with your favorite Downton characters! A true English Christmas, replete with Edwardian Upstairs & Downstairs fanfare with your favorite Downton personalities - whether you're on Team Mary or Team Matthew, these Soirées are perfect to invigorate Zoom teleconferences, Webex Calls, GoTo Meetings, or to send as a gift to family and friend. Performed online or in-person!

Josh Lederman, NBC News Political Correspondent, attests: "History At Play connects the dots between the characters that made up our past and the events they shaped that still influence our lives."

Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You