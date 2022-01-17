Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hawaii Public Theatre Brings New Show HĀ HĀ HAWAI`I To Frigid NY

Hā Hā Hawai`i is a show set in Hawai`i, that believes laughter is sacred. Three actors explore Hawaiian history through the lens of laughter.

Jan. 17, 2022  

The production is directed by Aitor Basauri (SpyMonkey/Cirque de Soleil) who also helped write the show. Hā Hā Hawai`i is written and performed by Michael Burgos (The Eulogy Best Comedy at Adelaide Fringe), Suzen Kukana Murakoshi (Connie Wong in A Chorus Line/Broadway), and Anna Walden (Cherry Blossom/Cherry Bomb/Japan).

Hā Hā Hawai`i is a show set in Hawai`i, that believes laughter is sacred. Three actors explore Hawaiian history through the lens of `aka`aka (laughter) using hula, music, puppetry, and physical comedy. Devised and directed by SpyMonkey's Aitor Basauri, the love, loss and aloha found by this trio amidst the state of Hawai`i today will share the many truths of humanity.

Aitor Basauri is an acclaimed director, writer, performer, and teacher of all things clown and the Founder and Co-Artistic Director of SpyMonkey, UK. He was one of the original creators for Cirque de Soleil's long running show, Zumanity which he also performed in. Directing credits include Palazzo Hamburg in Germany and Lie with Me for the Red Bastard in the US.

Performance dates Saturday, February 19 @ 1:15pm, Saturday, February 26 @ 6:30pm, Saturday, March 5 @ 3pm, Sunday, March 6 @ 6:30pm. The Kraine Theatre is located at 85 East 4th Street, between 2nd Avenue and Bowery - accessible from F to 2nd Avenue, 6 to Bleecker, B/D/M to Broadway Lafayette. Running time: 55 minutes. Tickets are $20, available at https://bit.ly/3rnqJJo. More info at www.haha-hawaii.com.


