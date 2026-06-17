HUNGRY WOMEN to Make World Premiere at SoHo Playhouse from Black Watch Theatre

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Black Watch Theatre will present the world premiere production of Hungry Women by Melissa Maney, directed by Daniella Caggiano, at SoHo Playhouse this summer.

Performances will begin July 23 and continue through August 30 at SoHo Playhouse in Manhattan. Opening night is set for July 25 at 7:00 p.m.

Hungry Women imagines a world in which men have gone extinct and follows society across a span of 200 years. The dark comedy blends absurdism and the macabre while examining survival, identity, sexuality, motherhood, and the redistribution of power in a world without patriarchy. Ultimately, the play asks a central question: What are women most hungry for?

The creative team includes scenic designer Qingan Zhang, Costume Designer Olivia Hern, lighting designer Annie Garrett-Larsen, and dramaturg Alejandra Godoy. Kaelin Elizabeth Fuld serves as stage manager. Publicity, social media, and marketing consulting are by Kampfire.

Playwright Melissa Maney is known for work that explores the spectrum of womanhood through humor, nuance, and absurdism. Her plays have been presented by organizations including The Valdez Theatre Conference, The Great Plains Theatre Commons, New Perspectives Theatre Company, Moxie Theatre, St. Louis Actors Studio, Theatre Row, The Tank, Theater for the New City, The Chain Theatre, and The Players Theatre.

Director Daniella Caggiano is a queer disabled director, intimacy director, and third-generation New Yorker whose work centers queer and femme voices. Their credits include A Site-Appropriate Fun Home Inside A Real Funeral Home starring Jenn Colella, Next to Normal, Head Over Heels, Vinegar Tom, The Moss Maidens, and Here Is Gone, a jukebox musical featuring songs by the Goo Goo Dolls. Caggiano is an alum of the Roundabout Directors Group, Manhattan Theatre Club Directing Fellowship, Drama League Residency, and the Lincoln Center Directors Lab.

Founded by Bradley and Julia Plaxen, Black Watch Theatre develops and produces new theatrical works. The company made its Off-Broadway debut with The Trouble with Dead Boyfriends in 2023 and most recently produced the parody burlesque The Queer Without a Santa Claus in 2025.

Tickets range from $44 to $69 and are available through SoHo Playhouse. Tickets may also be purchased at the box office beginning at 3:00 p.m. on performance days.

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