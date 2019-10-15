HOOKED ON HAPPINESS: The Musical for a Cooler Planet Begins Previews November 7

Theater for the New City today announced that it will present the world premiere of HOOKED ON HAPPINESS, a new musical about global warming, with book & lyrics by Tom Attea, music composed by Arthur Abrams, direction by Mark Marcante, and choreography by Mackenzie Surbey, which opens Sunday, November 16th. The production is slated for a limited engagement, running from November 7th - December 1st at Theater for the New City, 155 First Avenue. Tickets are $15 ($10 for students and seniors) and can be purchased at the box office (212-254-1109), online HERE or by phone at (888) 549-4106.



HOOKED ON HAPPINESS spotlights a high-school drama class that decides to create their own original musical about climate change, instead of selecting from the musical and play their drama teacher has suggested. Many of their parents are very conservative, and the often frank, passionate content of their lyrics outrages members of the audience.



Concerned they may not have a future, a high school drama class forgoes staging a classic musical or play as their senior-class production in order to do a show about the global climate crisis. They want to join their voices with other young people across the globe to confront the threat our warming climate poses to their future. As one of the students says, "If 16-year-old Greta Thunberg could sail across the Atlantic to demonstrate against climate change, we should at least be able to do a show about it."



When their drama teacher sees some of the material they've written - about parents being hooked on misery, glued to the news and, in the case of the parents who are Fundamentalist Christians, just waiting for the so-called End Times - she decides to let them go ahead with it. They pull no punches in their lyrics, and the parents who are outraged begin calling for the show to be shut down and the drama teacher to be fired. In response, the students threaten to go on strike.



HOOKED ON HAPPINESS is an inspiring new look at climate justice and what the generation that will have to endure its most dire effects is doing to ignite immediate action. As one of the students says, "Just remember - a fish can't be happy in hot water, a bird can't be happy in dirty air, a bear can't be happy in a dead forest, and people can't be happy in an environment that's collapsing beyond our control."



The cast of HOOKED ON HAPPINESS features Liz Bealko, Hannah Carne, Spencer Martinez, Leonard W. Rose, Jordan Rubio, Jazz Sunpanich, and Hannah Weaver.



HOOKED ON HAPPINESS has Set Design by Mark Marcante, Lighting Design by Alexander Bartenieff, Sound Design by Alex Santullo, Video and Projection Design by Dylan Vaughn Skorish, Costume and Prop Design by Lytza Colon; Assistant Director, Jordyn Prince; Assistant Costume Designer, Nikki Reed; Production Stage Manager, Melissa Mauer; and Assistant Stage Manager, Melanie Phaneuf.





