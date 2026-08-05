HOLOGRAM to Bring Juggling and Light Illusions to 3AM Theatre in September
The show plays from September 1-2 at 3AM Theatre in Queens.
3AM Theatre and Parallel Exit will present Hologram, a live performance by Kyle Driggs and Jay Gilligan that combines juggling, light, and sound to create evolving visual phenomena.
Choreographed objects move through precisely designed lighting, producing images that seem to hover, dissolve, and transform. The result evokes the qualities of holograms, using only real objects in motion. The show plays at 8:00 p.m. from September 1-2 at 3AM Theatre in Queens.
Artists Driggs and Gilligan say, "Rather than showcasing technical skill, Hologram uses juggling as a system for generating optical illusions. Inspired by James Turrell's light works and Brian Eno's idea of generative music, the performance creates visual patterns that continuously evolve, revealing unexpected images over time."
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