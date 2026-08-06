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HIDDEN HEADLINER Variety Show to Bring Mystery Broadway Star to Slipper Room

AJ Powell of 257 Productions describes a night built from circus acts, drag, magic and comedy.

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HIDDEN HEADLINER Variety Show to Bring Mystery Broadway Star to Slipper Room

On stage for one night only, August 17 at 8:00 pm, at the world famous Slipper Room, Hidden Headliner will include circus performances, drag, magic, best stand-up, and a Hidden Headliner, direct from Broadway, performing a one-night-only one-of-a-kind act.

'You'll never know who stars the show (unless you go).' That's the tagline 257 Co-Founder and Hidden Headliner Director AJ Powell uses when talking about their upcoming production. 'She's originated a half dozen leading roles on Broadway. She's toured the country leading national tours. And she performs with her band of Broadway besties on and off Broadway every chance she gets.'

Hidden Headliner will deliver a hilarious show highlighting some of New York's most talented comedians, actors, circus performers and magicians, and they're all coming to the stage to deliver something you've never seen before. 'You have to see it, on our stage, or you'll miss out. This isn't standard stuff. These are once-in-a-lifetime acts,' says AJ. 'Over a year of audition, curation, and consideration has led us to this one night.'

The performance will take place on Monday, August 17 at 8:00 pm at The Slipper Room, on Manhattan's historic Lower East Side.

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