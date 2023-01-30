Fusion Theatre Company Presents MEDEA

Fusion Theatre Company is proud to announce its upcoming production of MEDEA, which will run March 1 - 12 at Theater for the New City (155 First Avenue).

The production will star Fusion Theatre Company founder and Artistic Director Eilin O'Dea as Medea, founding member, and resident actor Paul Gerrit Groen as Creon, and founding member and resident actress Raluca Georgiana as a member of the chorus.

Rounding out the company is Alkis Sarantinos as Jason, Louise Heller as the Nurse, Emerson Alstead Buchholz as Aegeus, Sharai Dottin and Maureen O'Boyle as chorus members, Dan Lerner as the Tutor, and John Martin as the Slave.

The production is directed by Eilin O'Dea, with Rhiannon Ling as Assistant Director. Brian Holman is the Music Director. The set is designed by Dahlia Barakat. Dan Demello will serve as the Press Agent.

The production interns are Tracy Anderson, Ida Battilana, Isaac Gonzalez, and Julia Watson.

A note from Fusion Theatre Company founder, star, and director of Medea, Eilin O'Dea: "Fusion Theatre is, to the best of our knowledge, the only Theatre Company of its kind in the United States. A Company that draws on a tiny pool of classical actors who are also Opera singers and perform both genres as part of a production that seamlessly merges these two great art forms. We decided to produce Medea as our next show as we feel that it will be the culmination of all our work to date. We have a powerhouse play Medea where we get to merge an equally powerful Opera by the same title. This production will bring together these two giants of the operatic and theatre stages in what we believe will be the ultimate theatrical experience."