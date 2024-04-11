FUNNY GIRL Comes to Doinka McGee Theatricals This Weekend

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As the curtains rise on a new season of theatrical brilliance, Doinka McGee Theatricals proudly invites audiences to welcome the start of summer with a timeless classic - "Funny Girl". After a hiatus, this beloved production returns for a one-night-only performance that promises to captivate hearts and minds alike.

Originally gracing the stage in June of 2022 and revived only once before in August of the same year, "Funny Girl" holds a special place in the hearts of Doinka theater enthusiasts. Now, with eager anticipation, audiences prepare to be dazzled by the magic once again.

Stepping into the spotlight, Evan Lomba assumes the role of the iconic Fanny Brice, embodying the spirit and charm of this legendary character. Lomba, in an interview, acknowledges the weight of expectations, expressing dedication to delivering a performance worthy of the legacy left by Barbara Streisand and Beanie Feldstein. His commitment sets the stage for a truly unforgettable portrayal.

Opposite Lomba, Jillian Koehn takes on the role of the charismatic Nick Arnstein, Fanny's love interest whose enigmatic allure adds depth to the story. Koehn, alongside Broadway veteran Ramen Karmboo, has meticulously crafted a portrayal that promises to resonate with audiences, infusing the production with nuance and emotion.

"Funny Girl" delves into the captivating tale of Fanny Brice, a celebrated performer whose rise to stardom transforms her life forever. Discovering her talent, she becomes the shining star of The Follies, only to find herself entangled in a whirlwind romance with the dashing Nick Arnstein. Yet, as their love blossoms, challenges emerge, testing the strength of their bond against the backdrop of fame and adversity.

Will their love endure the trials that lie ahead? Can they overcome the obstacles that threaten to tear them apart? Audiences are invited to join Doinka McGee on a journey of love, laughter, and longing as they seek answers to these timeless questions.

Prepare to be swept away by the magic of "Funny Girl" as Doinka McGee Theatricals delivers an evening of enchantment on Saturday, April 13th. Don't miss your chance to experience the splendor of this cherished classic brought to life on stage once more.