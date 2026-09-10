FROM AMERICA, WITH LOVE to Make NYC Premiere at The Spark Fall Theatre Festival

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From America, With Love, a new play by Caroline Sánchez-Avakian, will make its New York City premiere as part of the Spark Fall Theatre Festival on Sunday, October 11, 2026, in the 5:00 p.m. performance block at the 28th Street Theatre.

Set during the final minutes of Election Day, From America, With Love unfolds inside a nearly empty polling place where a last-minute voter discovers that his name is missing from the rolls. As poll workers attempt to help him navigate provisional ballots, conflicting rules, unanswered hotline calls, and an increasingly absurd bureaucratic maze, a seemingly routine problem becomes a larger reckoning with who gets to participate - and who gets to belong - in American democracy.

By turns funny, tense, and deeply human, the play examines the gap between America's democratic ideals and the lived experience of trying to exercise one of its most fundamental rights. Through characters shaped by immigration, naturalization, family history, and their own complicated relationships with voting, From America, With Love asks what happens when faith in democracy collides with the systems meant to uphold it. The cast features Adam Kaster, Rosie Gunther McCooe, Stephanie Dulli, Amy Gill, and Allison Scott-Gonzalez.

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