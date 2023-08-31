FIRE IN THE TEMPLE Will Premiere in Fountain Hall at Camphill Village Copake

John McManus directs the world premiere of a new play, Fire in the Temple by Glen Williamson, in Fountain Hall at Camphill Village Copake, September 15th, 16th, 17th and 24th.

At the end of his life, Rudolf Steiner, one of the most influential spiritual teachers of the 20th century joins with the Archangel Michaél to confront mysterious demons in 1923 Europe, as the Nazi party is just beginning to emerge.

After warmly-received chamber readings across the country, this full-cast professional production (with Peter Josephson, Laurie Portocarrero and Rosibel Mejia in lead roles) promises to be a vivid and captivating portrayal of a battle for the soul of humanity.

Four local performances only, in Fountain Hall at 27 Hall Pond Road, Copake, NY, Friday and Saturday at 7:00 pm and Sunday at 3:00 pm, September 15th, 16th and 17th, and a final performance Sunday, September 24th at 7:00 pm.

Tickets starting at $20 can be purchased online at Click Here or in person at each performance, if available.

Don't miss this powerful and moving drama about some of the most significant questions of our time. Whether or not audiences have previously encountered Rudolf Steiner's work to renew education, agriculture, medicine and the arts, this is a special opportunity to theatrically experience the dramatic final years of his life. For more information, visit anthropostheater.com/Fire-in-the-Temple.

Photo Credit: Catdodge Photography