FIRE IN THE TEMPLE Will Premiere in Fountain Hall at Camphill Village Copake

Performances are September 15th and 16th at 7:00 pm, 17th at 3:00 pm and 24th at 7:00 pm.

By: Aug. 31, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
Review: SMALL at 59E59 Theaters- Robert Montano's Excellent One Man Show Photo 2 Review: SMALL at 59E59 Theaters- Robert Montano's Excellent One Man Show
TWISTED World Premiere Comes to Theater For The New City Photo 3 TWISTED World Premiere Comes to Theater For The New City
Immersive Production Of William Finn's ELEGIES: A SONG CYCLE To Take Place At Dive 106 Photo 4 Immersive Production Of William Finn's ELEGIES: A SONG CYCLE To Take Place At Dive 106

FIRE IN THE TEMPLE Will Premiere in Fountain Hall at Camphill Village Copake

John McManus directs the world premiere of a new play, Fire in the Temple by Glen Williamson, in Fountain Hall at Camphill Village Copake, September 15th, 16th, 17th and 24th.

At the end of his life, Rudolf Steiner, one of the most influential spiritual teachers of the 20th century joins with the Archangel Michaél to confront mysterious demons in 1923 Europe, as the Nazi party is just beginning to emerge.

After warmly-received chamber readings across the country, this full-cast professional production (with Peter Josephson, Laurie Portocarrero and Rosibel Mejia in lead roles) promises to be a vivid and captivating portrayal of a battle for the soul of humanity.

Four local performances only, in Fountain Hall at 27 Hall Pond Road, Copake, NY, Friday and Saturday at 7:00 pm and Sunday at 3:00 pm, September 15th, 16th and 17th, and a final performance Sunday, September 24th at 7:00 pm.

Tickets starting at $20 can be purchased online at Click Here or in person at each performance, if available.

Don't miss this powerful and moving drama about some of the most significant questions of our time. Whether or not audiences have previously encountered Rudolf Steiner's work to renew education, agriculture, medicine and the arts, this is a special opportunity to theatrically experience the dramatic final years of his life. For more information, visit anthropostheater.com/Fire-in-the-Temple.

Photo Credit: Catdodge Photography




RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
Livestream Will Benefit Deaf Austin Theaters ASL Production of THE LARAMIE PROJECT Photo
Livestream Will Benefit Deaf Austin Theater's ASL Production of THE LARAMIE PROJECT

Join BROADWAY SIGNs! PRIDE! A Benefit for Deaf Austin Theater’s First Ever ASL Production of the Laramie Project, live from The Triad Theater.

2
Harlem Stage Reveals Details For 40th Anniversary Season Photo
Harlem Stage Reveals Details For 40th Anniversary Season

Harlem Stage has made tickets available for its 40th Anniversary Season on Tuesday, September 5, and announced the full lineups for its Uptown Nights music series and the newly launched Uptown Nights Latin Music Series.

3
New Federal Theatre To Hold 53rd Anniversary Celebration in October Photo
New Federal Theatre To Hold 53rd Anniversary Celebration in October

Woodie King, Jr.'s New Federal Theatre (NFT), led by Producing Artistic Director Elizabeth Van Dyke, will hold a 53rd Anniversary Celebration October 2, 2023 at Edison Ballroom, 240 West 47th Street.  

4
Boomerang Theatre Company Presents The World Premiere Of THE GREAT DIVIDE Photo
Boomerang Theatre Company Presents The World Premiere Of THE GREAT DIVIDE

BOOMERANG THEATRE COMPANY has announced the world premiere production of Amy Crossman's THE GREAT DIVIDE, directed by Scott Ebersold.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE Video Video: Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA Video
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More Video
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award Video
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Baggage
Theatre Row (10/17-10/17)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Do Portugal Circus
Staten Island Mall (8/18-9/03)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jill Senter's La Soiree
Don’t Tell Mama (9/08-11/11)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beaux Stratagem
Trinity Church (8/24-9/02)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# EMERGE
Arts On Site NYC (9/21-9/22)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Baby Foot
The Walkerspace (8/19-9/03)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Untold Melodies
Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall (10/13-10/13)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alexa, Play
Theater Row (10/31-10/31)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# J.S. Bach’s Mass in B Minor
St. Jean Baptiste (6/01-6/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# LEHMAN CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS presents The Spectacular Season Opening Concert with the Fantastic MAMBO LEGENDS ORCHESTRA, LUCRECIA and NELSON GONZALEZ with the DEL CARIBE LATIN JAZZ ALL STARS!
Lehman Center for the Performing Arts (9/16-9/16)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You