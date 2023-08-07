Experience the Classic Romance of CYRANO DE BERGERAC in Central Park This Month

Neap Tide Production will present Cyrano De Bergerac in Central Park

This new site-specific NYC theater company is premiering its first production, in an evening of classic comedy and larger-than-life romance with this open air production of the beloved Cyrano De Bergerac. The show will be presented in Summit Rock Central Park on August 7th, 11th and 14th at 5:30 PM.

Cyrano De Bergerac, a strong-willed poet and swordsman, thinks he will never find love due to his looks. He decides to join forces with the handsome but not-too-wise Christian; Together, they make one romantic hero and can court the fairest of them all - Roxane. With a cast of colorful characters and the drama of bustling Parisian life around them, the two must fight to keep Roxane from discovering their secret.

"In 2023, I feel like we all need to take some time and enjoy ourselves;" says director Sivan Raz. "A night of lighthearted comedy in the beautiful Central Park is the perfect self care for the theater lover. Come laugh with us for a couple of hours and forget about the world." Raz, an international director and producer, has founded Neap Tide Productions with fellow producers Aaron de Rose and Cameron Mark Russell. In Raz's unique vision of this well known play, audiences are immersed in colorful Parisian life and transported directly into the world of the play. Joined by a wonderful cast of 12 actors, Raz combines the worlds of classical and postmodern theater to create an unforgettable experience.

"It is a very engaging story;" says Actress Enya María Martínez Reyes, playing the role of Roxane. "Not only because of the plot itself, which is breathtaking, but also because each character is able to connect with the audience in their own way, making it funny, entertaining and full of love." Emma Chart, playing Le Bret, adds "This show is different from traditional productions as it takes place entirely outside with moving, site-specific environments. This adds an extra layer of texture to the immediacy of the action. If you want a truly raucous, touching and bittersweet romp through the woods this is it." Placing the show in Central Park adds a special dimension to the original text, as Actress Isabel Levy (Ligniere) puts it: "Being in the park, I love how we get to use our imagination. A rock is not just a rock, a stick is not just a stick... Or maybe they are. Classical theater, childhood fantasies, comedy and drama all come together."

Artistic Director, Executive Producer: Sivan Raz.

Producers: Aaron de Rose, Cameron Mark Russell.

Director: Sivan Raz.

Choreography: Enya María Martínez Reyes.

Stage Combat: Isabel Levy, Mauricio Zamora.

C﻿ast: Aaron de Rose (Cyrano), Cameron Mark Russell (Christian), Enya María Martínez Reyes (Roxane), Ah-Kin Halterman de Ochoa (De Guiche), Emma Chart (Le Bret), Maggie Dickinson (Ragueneau), Isabel Levy (Lignière), Hannah Deale (Carbon), Andrea Azomoza Guerrero (Cuigy), Mauricio Zamora (Montfleury), Adelynn Erin (Lise, Swing), Aidan Kirby (Valvert) and Sivan Raz (Swing).

Written by: Edmond Rostand.

Translated by: Gladys Thomas, Mary F. Guillemard.

To reserve tickets and for additional show information, please visit: https://forms.gle/dmqi2tRTLGaDfoVw5