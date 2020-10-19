Electric Goldfish Launches New Online Interactive Audio Experience KEEP THE CANDLE BURNING

Keep the Candle Burning is a series of three immersive ghost stories that participants can purchase for just £4.99.

Electric Goldfish - the collective of immersive theatre companies that brought audiences at home the sell-out series of interactive mystery solving experiences The Pandora Network earlier this year - is launching a new online interactive audio experience, just in time for Halloween.

KEEP THE CANDLE BURNING is a series of three immersive ghost stories that participants can purchase for just £4.99, plug their headphones in and experience and play along with at home (ideally in the dark...).The stories can either be enjoyed individually, or in sequence, and for those that wish to play along, items required include a doll, a pendulum, a candle, some salt water and a knife...

Lee Conway from Electric Goldfish said, "As the autumn leaves are falling and we notice a distinct crispness in the air - it can mean only one thing - the Halloween season is upon us. Normally at this time of year, we would be looking forward to visiting Halloween attractions such as haunted houses or scare mazes; we would be going to the cinema to watch horror films; and children would be preparing for Halloween parties or trick or treating. But this year for many of us Halloween may look considerably different.

The Covid-19 virus and the related safety restrictions mean that many of our favourite attractions may not be able to open; and many of us may feel uncomfortable, or be unable to venture out to attend those that are, instead, seeking alternative ways to celebrate the spooky season. The events of this year have hit theatre and the arts particularly hard, but for some creatives these challenges have inspired them to innovate new ways of presenting entertainment in Covid-restricted times, and this season - how they can help audiences celebrate Halloween in new ways.

Keep the Candle Burning has been written, produced and performed by Electric Goldfish, a creative partnership between immersive theatre companies Faceless Ventures; Incognito Experiences and Nick Hutson Music.

Website: http://www.electricgoldfish.online

