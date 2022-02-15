Eleanor Conway to Bring VAXXED & WAXXED to Frigid New York

Hailing from the UK, award-winning standup Eleanor Conway makes her US debut with her critically acclaimed solo show VAXXED & WAXXED. The limited run is part of Frigid New York and will play February 24 - March 5 at The Kraine Theatre. In 2021, VAXXED & WAXXED had 20 shows added during Edinburgh Fringe, selling out a total of 41 shows.

'How can women negotiate equal pay in the boardroom if they cannot negotiate equal orgasms in the bedroom?' Following millions of views over lockdown UK comic Eleanor Conway shares her blunt take on dating and being a child free badass while weaving together funny tales that cover everything from Sugar Daddies to the female orgasm. Conway is ready for some post lockdown dating - she's VAXXED & WAXXED (and ready to climax!).

Eleanor Conway is an international touring comedian who performs shows about sex, addiction & dating. She's toured Australia, Asia, Europe and the UK with her award-winning shows WALK OF SHAME and YOU MAY RECOGNIZE ME FROM TINDER. Her debut show WALK OF SHAME which detailed her battle with addiction, sold out dates in over 10 countries on a multi-award winning 100 date tour. Conway has been featured on The Guardian, Sky News, The Mirror, Daily Express, BBC Woman's Hour, Stylist, Grazia & BBC 4 Extra. www.eleanorconway.com

Performance dates Thursday, February 24 at 8:45pm, Sunday, February 27 at 4:45pm, Monday, February 28 at 8:45pm, Tuesday, March 1 at 10:30pm, Thursday, March 3 at 10:30pm, Friday, March 4 8:15pm, Saturday, March 5 at 8:15pm. The Kraine Theatre is located at 85 East 4th Street, between 2nd Avenue and Bowery - accessible from F to 2nd Avenue, 6 to Bleecker, B/D/M to Broadway Lafayette. Running time: 60 minutes. Tickets are $12 - $20, available at https://biturl.top/6fYRne.

FRIGID Festival is an open and uncensored theatre festival that gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. FRIGID is here to chill out the New York independent theatre scene's ideas of what a theatre festival can be! www.frigid.nyc