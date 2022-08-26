Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Eighth Blackbird Celebrates John Cage as Part of Bryant Park Picnic Performances

The event is on Monday, August 29 at 7pm.

Off-Off-Broadway News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 26, 2022  
Eighth Blackbird Celebrates John Cage as Part of Bryant Park Picnic Performances

Bryant Park Picnic Performances presented by Bank of America continues on August 29 with a special concert featuring Grammy Award-winning sextet Eighth Blackbird performing a tribute to The Town Hall's 1958 John Cage Retrospective. The program offers a rare chance to see two of Cage's prepared piano pieces played live: Cage, Sonatas & Interludes and Cage, First Construction. Eighth Blackbird founding member Matthew Duvall says that "reinterpreting the iconic 1958 Town Hall John Cage performance is going to be an extraordinarily fun show. I'm excited to revisit works from the 1958 program with new perspectives, as well as curate new connections. One aspect of Cage's genius was meticulously constructing composition to fervently guarantee unexpected outcomes. Eighth Blackbird is just as curious as the audience will be to see what happens."

Attendees may bring their own food or purchase from on-site food and beverage vendors near the Lawn. At most performances, attendees can purchase food from a rotating line-up of local NYC vendors curated by Hester Street Fair. COVID-19 vaccinations and masks are not currently required but Bryant Park will continue to monitor and follow updated New York City and New York State COVID-19 guidelines throughout the summer as necessary.

The 2022 Picnic Performances season is possible due to the generous support of Bank of America. "Bank of America is a long-standing supporter of the arts because we believe that a thriving arts and cultural community benefits both society and the economy," said José Tavarez, President, Bank of America New York City. "So we are thrilled to once again sponsor Picnic Performances and combine our commitment to the arts with our partnership with Bryant Park. Together we're helping New York City's iconic cultural scene to thrive, while promoting green spaces and providing free access to live New York City music, dance and theater."

Additional performance information follows below. For the most current information please visit bryantpark.org/picnics. For a selection of high-resolution images, please visit this link. When used, please credit the appropriate photographer as listed in the image filename. For more information about the series, artist interviews, photos of performers and the park, or to arrange for on-site photography or press passes, please contact John Seroff at GreenHouse Publicity by replying to this email or at John@GreenHousePublicity.com.




More Hot Stories For You


70 New Shows Showcased Over 4 Weeks At Emerging Artists Theatre's NEW WORK SERIES70 New Shows Showcased Over 4 Weeks At Emerging Artists Theatre's NEW WORK SERIES
August 25, 2022

Seventy diverse new works including musicals, short and full length plays, dance, cabaret, and solo shows will be showcased at Emerging Artists Theatre's bi-annual New Work Series (NWS).
A Duet Of New Works By Tommy Levrier Opens At Theatre For The New CityA Duet Of New Works By Tommy Levrier Opens At Theatre For The New City
August 25, 2022

Producer Chris Sax and Associate Producer Shaun James present a duet of new works by Tommy LeVrier at Theatre for the New City (Crystal Field, artistic director):
Burning House To Present Chekhov-Inspired CHERRY JAM At IRT TheaterBurning House To Present Chekhov-Inspired CHERRY JAM At IRT Theater
August 25, 2022

Casting has been announced for Burning House's upcoming production of 'Cherry Jam,' a play on Chekhov's The Cherry Orchard.
Photos: First Look At the Cast of Retro Productions ON THE VERGEPhotos: First Look At the Cast of Retro Productions ON THE VERGE
August 25, 2022

Retro Productions will put their own unique spin on a revival of Eric Overmyer’s play On the Verge (or the Geography of Yearning), that follows Mary, Alex and Fanny as they travel into the future and discover a world that is beyond anything they could imagine. The epic journey takes them through the jungle, over ice cliffs and right up to an Esso station in 1950’s America where their greatest adventures await - including their first encounter with Cool Whip.
Theater For The New City Sets Memorial For Co-Founder George Bartenieff, September 19Theater For The New City Sets Memorial For Co-Founder George Bartenieff, September 19
August 24, 2022

On Monday, September 19, Theater For The New City, 155 First Ave. (at E. 10th Street), will present a memorial for its co-founder George Bartenieff (January 23, 1933-July 30, 2022) to celebrate his creative years at the theater, 1971-1992.  Reception begins at 7:30 PM and a narrated pictorial, remembrances and performances will start at 8:00 PM.