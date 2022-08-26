Eighth Blackbird Celebrates John Cage as Part of Bryant Park Picnic Performances

Bryant Park Picnic Performances presented by Bank of America continues on August 29 with a special concert featuring Grammy Award-winning sextet Eighth Blackbird performing a tribute to The Town Hall's 1958 John Cage Retrospective. The program offers a rare chance to see two of Cage's prepared piano pieces played live: Cage, Sonatas & Interludes and Cage, First Construction. Eighth Blackbird founding member Matthew Duvall says that "reinterpreting the iconic 1958 Town Hall John Cage performance is going to be an extraordinarily fun show. I'm excited to revisit works from the 1958 program with new perspectives, as well as curate new connections. One aspect of Cage's genius was meticulously constructing composition to fervently guarantee unexpected outcomes. Eighth Blackbird is just as curious as the audience will be to see what happens."

Attendees may bring their own food or purchase from on-site food and beverage vendors near the Lawn. At most performances, attendees can purchase food from a rotating line-up of local NYC vendors curated by Hester Street Fair. COVID-19 vaccinations and masks are not currently required but Bryant Park will continue to monitor and follow updated New York City and New York State COVID-19 guidelines throughout the summer as necessary.

The 2022 Picnic Performances season is possible due to the generous support of Bank of America. "Bank of America is a long-standing supporter of the arts because we believe that a thriving arts and cultural community benefits both society and the economy," said José Tavarez, President, Bank of America New York City. "So we are thrilled to once again sponsor Picnic Performances and combine our commitment to the arts with our partnership with Bryant Park. Together we're helping New York City's iconic cultural scene to thrive, while promoting green spaces and providing free access to live New York City music, dance and theater."

Additional performance information follows below. For the most current information please visit bryantpark.org/picnics. For a selection of high-resolution images, please visit this link. When used, please credit the appropriate photographer as listed in the image filename. For more information about the series, artist interviews, photos of performers and the park, or to arrange for on-site photography or press passes, please contact John Seroff at GreenHouse Publicity by replying to this email or at John@GreenHousePublicity.com.