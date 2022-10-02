Edu Diaz's FANTASTIC MR. S to Play United Solo Festival This Month

Fulbright Award winning performer and author Edu Díaz premieres his wildly imaginative and compelling tragic comedy "Fantastic Mr. S" in a SOLD OUT performance Thursday October 27th at 7:00 PM at the Studio Theater on Theater Row as part of the United Solo Festival.

"Fantastic Mr. S" is a compelling story that incorporates dramatic shadow play, creative puppetry, and a tragically comic performance, all crafted by a charismatic SOLO performer. This dark fable tells the accidental adventure of Simón Santacruz, an antihero in self-destruction fleeing from a disturbing island of shadows. He lives harassed by his thoughts, trapped in the mythos of the island's folklore, and is desperate to find his way to freedom. The show addresses Mr. S' depression and grief in a hopeful and universal way using humor and illumination to, in the words of the author, "bring tragedy, comedy, and a glimpse of light in such dark times".

Edu Díaz is a Canarian (Spain) actor, theater producer, writer, and expert in marketing and communications. In 2019, Edu won the prestigious Fulbright grant in Performing Arts, as well as a US Extraordinary Abilities visa. Together they gave him the ability to come to New York City to study at Susan Batson Studio. While in NY working with Batson's Oscar-winning acting techniques, Edu Díaz unveiled unresolved issues with his late father, many years after his tragic passing. Through this work and the emotions it unearthed, he felt the need to tell his father's story. The work is also heavily influenced by the legends and myths of the Canary Islands on which he was born, making for a story that is rich with imagery and legend. He also spent several months working remotely from a garage on the islands which served as his studio and creative incubator.

Edu describes the journey by saying "we go hand in hand with our shadows across our inner islands in an intense, healing process." He also reflected, "Hopefully this play can be as cathartic for the audience as it is to me."

A multi-faceted talent, Edu has also produced several plays in Madrid (Spain); he is one of the creators of the romantic comedy 'Amores Minúsculos,' Candidate for the XVIII Max Awards (Spanish Tony's) as Best Revelation Show. He is active in Madrid's theatrical scene, performing in venues such as Luchana Theatre and Lara Theatre, and has also shot several films such as 'Smoking Club, 129 rules' (Alberto Utrera) or 'Third Week' (Jordi Torrent).

The pandemic sent him back to the Canary Islands where the work continued remotely. Like many great inventions and discoveries, Fantastic Mr. S was developed on the Canary Islands, from a scrapbook of ideas, and with a Zoom connection to New York City. It was there that he, Susan Batson, and director Carl Ford further refined the show. Mr. Ford (a founder of the Susan Batson Studio, the Black Nexxus Acting School in Brooklyn, the director of "30 Beats" released by Lionsgate and "Coolest White Boy Eve"),

Now together this pair will bring this striking and visually rich production to New York's United Solo Festival. Come see a new show being born and Mr. S being reborn for yourself.

Producers Mark Rubinsky and Tony Castrigno formed MTTM Theatrics to work with emerging playwrights, composers, and performers to shepherd projects from concepts on the page to triumph on the stage. Fantastic Mr. S is the first of several new works they have in development.