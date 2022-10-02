Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Edu Diaz's FANTASTIC MR. S to Play United Solo Festival This Month

This dark fable tells the accidental adventure of Simón Santacruz, an antihero in self-destruction fleeing from a disturbing island of shadows.

Off-Off-Broadway News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 02, 2022  
Edu Diaz's FANTASTIC MR. S to Play United Solo Festival This Month

Fulbright Award winning performer and author Edu Díaz premieres his wildly imaginative and compelling tragic comedy "Fantastic Mr. S" in a SOLD OUT performance Thursday October 27th at 7:00 PM at the Studio Theater on Theater Row as part of the United Solo Festival.

"Fantastic Mr. S" is a compelling story that incorporates dramatic shadow play, creative puppetry, and a tragically comic performance, all crafted by a charismatic SOLO performer. This dark fable tells the accidental adventure of Simón Santacruz, an antihero in self-destruction fleeing from a disturbing island of shadows. He lives harassed by his thoughts, trapped in the mythos of the island's folklore, and is desperate to find his way to freedom. The show addresses Mr. S' depression and grief in a hopeful and universal way using humor and illumination to, in the words of the author, "bring tragedy, comedy, and a glimpse of light in such dark times".

Edu Díaz is a Canarian (Spain) actor, theater producer, writer, and expert in marketing and communications. In 2019, Edu won the prestigious Fulbright grant in Performing Arts, as well as a US Extraordinary Abilities visa. Together they gave him the ability to come to New York City to study at Susan Batson Studio. While in NY working with Batson's Oscar-winning acting techniques, Edu Díaz unveiled unresolved issues with his late father, many years after his tragic passing. Through this work and the emotions it unearthed, he felt the need to tell his father's story. The work is also heavily influenced by the legends and myths of the Canary Islands on which he was born, making for a story that is rich with imagery and legend. He also spent several months working remotely from a garage on the islands which served as his studio and creative incubator.

Edu describes the journey by saying "we go hand in hand with our shadows across our inner islands in an intense, healing process." He also reflected, "Hopefully this play can be as cathartic for the audience as it is to me."

A multi-faceted talent, Edu has also produced several plays in Madrid (Spain); he is one of the creators of the romantic comedy 'Amores Minúsculos,' Candidate for the XVIII Max Awards (Spanish Tony's) as Best Revelation Show. He is active in Madrid's theatrical scene, performing in venues such as Luchana Theatre and Lara Theatre, and has also shot several films such as 'Smoking Club, 129 rules' (Alberto Utrera) or 'Third Week' (Jordi Torrent).

The pandemic sent him back to the Canary Islands where the work continued remotely. Like many great inventions and discoveries, Fantastic Mr. S was developed on the Canary Islands, from a scrapbook of ideas, and with a Zoom connection to New York City. It was there that he, Susan Batson, and director Carl Ford further refined the show. Mr. Ford (a founder of the Susan Batson Studio, the Black Nexxus Acting School in Brooklyn, the director of "30 Beats" released by Lionsgate and "Coolest White Boy Eve"),

Now together this pair will bring this striking and visually rich production to New York's United Solo Festival. Come see a new show being born and Mr. S being reborn for yourself.

Producers Mark Rubinsky and Tony Castrigno formed MTTM Theatrics to work with emerging playwrights, composers, and performers to shepherd projects from concepts on the page to triumph on the stage. Fantastic Mr. S is the first of several new works they have in development.

TodayTix


More Hot Stories For You


Columbia School Of The Arts to Present ORLANDO as MFA Acting Thesis Production This MonthColumbia School Of The Arts to Present ORLANDO as MFA Acting Thesis Production This Month
October 1, 2022

Columbia University School of the Arts will present The MFA Acting Class of 2023 in their Acting Thesis production of ORLANDO October 13th through 16th at Lenfest Center for the Arts.
TheaterWorksUSA to Present THE LIGHTNING THIEF Theatre for Young Audiences Edition at Five Angels TheaterTheaterWorksUSA to Present THE LIGHTNING THIEF Theatre for Young Audiences Edition at Five Angels Theater
September 30, 2022

TheaterWorksUSA new, 60-minute production of The Lightning Thief: Theatre for Young Audiences Edition will perform in New York City before heading out on its quest around the country. Performing two shows only on October 1, 3 PM and 7 PM at Five Angels Theater.
Riley Elton McCarthy's THE LESBIAN PLAY Will Receive Industry Reading at ART/NYRiley Elton McCarthy's THE LESBIAN PLAY Will Receive Industry Reading at ART/NY
September 30, 2022

Basement Light Productions is set to host a closed industry reading of Riley Elton McCarthy's THE LESBIAN PLAY, directed by Colleen Morgen, at ART/NY's South Oxford Space on November 30th at 7:30PM ahead of an OFF-BROADWAY opening of the production at The Triad Theater in June 2023. The Triad Theater production will be the first fully realized staged production of The Lesbian Play and feature a deeply revised, never before-seen version of the script.
N.A. Premiere Of Serge Aimé Coulibaly's WAKATT Comes to NYU SkirballN.A. Premiere Of Serge Aimé Coulibaly's WAKATT Comes to NYU Skirball
September 30, 2022

​​​​​​​NYU Skirball will present the North American premiere of Faso Danse Théâtre's Wakatt, choreographed by Serge Aimé Coulibaly with live music by Magic Malik Orchestra, on Friday, November 11 and Saturday, November 12 at 7:30 pm at NYU Skirball.
Julia VanderVeen Resurrects Award-Winning, Absurd Clown Comedy MY GRANDMOTHER'S EYEPATCH, October 23 & 30Julia VanderVeen Resurrects Award-Winning, Absurd Clown Comedy MY GRANDMOTHER'S EYEPATCH, October 23 & 30
September 29, 2022

What happens when an idiot leads a memorial service for a long-deceased family member? In this off-the-wall-comedy, clown, improvisor, and magician Julia VanderVeen leads the audience through wild stages of grief as she attempts to honor her long dead Grandmother.